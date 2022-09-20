Traditional workplaces revolve around the idea that synchronous communication is necessary to do good work. Team members work from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the same time zone. During that time, employees are expected to attend meetings, answer emails, respond to real-time chat messages, and -- somehow -- find time for actual work. Not to mention, team members are required to put the rest of their lives on hold until the workday is over. It's no wonder work-life balance feels to many like an unachievable dream. Because of these drawbacks, many work-from-home teams have embraced policies that support asynchronous communication. Doing so grants employees greater flexibility while encouraging productivity and remote team accountability.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO