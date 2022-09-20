ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work-From-Home Team Still Relying on Slack Messages and Zoom Calls? Here's What You're Missing

Traditional workplaces revolve around the idea that synchronous communication is necessary to do good work. Team members work from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the same time zone. During that time, employees are expected to attend meetings, answer emails, respond to real-time chat messages, and -- somehow -- find time for actual work. Not to mention, team members are required to put the rest of their lives on hold until the workday is over. It's no wonder work-life balance feels to many like an unachievable dream. Because of these drawbacks, many work-from-home teams have embraced policies that support asynchronous communication. Doing so grants employees greater flexibility while encouraging productivity and remote team accountability.
With 1 Sentence, Mark Cuban Just Provided the Perfect Definition of Capitalism

Every time I write about conversations with entrepreneurs, more than one person will email to ask some version of, "Why do you glorify greedy capitalists?" I'm used to it, but it still bugs me. For one thing, while complimentary -- I don't write about people, or products or services, I don't like -- the primary focus is on what other entrepreneurs can learn from that success. Tips. Strategies. Perspectives. Cautionary tales.
How to Evaluate a Productivity Tool for Your Business

A productivity tool can be a practical and useful resource for any entrepreneur. But with such variety from which to choose, how do you go about choosing a suitable productivity tool for your needs?. Selecting a tool at random can be fraught with potential pitfalls, while spending an inordinate amount...
Reject the Conventional Business-Is-War Paradigm

A good friend and former investigative journalist recently challenged me: If I say we should reject the conventional business-is-war paradigm, what would take its place?. I am very clear that the new paradigm is love. Business is love. When you are really still, you may know it too. Stay with...
