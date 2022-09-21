ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Bruce Niemi

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A majestic, nine-foot sculpture is the new centerpiece in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park, where it will be on display...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Kendra Scott ‘Born To Shine’ book tour making a stop in Kenosha Sunday

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Monkey Fries

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Siebert’s Pub, 8403 Antioch Road, is well known as a gathering place in Salem for its unique...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kermit Hovey Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA – Kermit M. Hovey Sr., 89, of Kenosha passed away on September 10, 2022. Kermit was born on May 27, 1933, in Britt, Iowa, the son of the late Kalmer and Ollie (Moss) Hovey. He was educated in the schools of Iowa and Wisconsin. Kermit married Dorothy Unwin, his beloved and loving wife of 63 years, on June 18, 1955, in Kenosha.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee man’s clean-up walks inspire a book

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Jim Bauernfeind started walking for exercise years ago, but he couldn’t just walk past all of the trash he saw in his Milwaukee neighborhood. So, for years, he’s been picking it up, and keeping track of what he’s found. In fact, Bauernfeind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Wisconsin State
Kenosha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
RUBICON, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha HarborMarket moves indoors in November

KENOSHA – Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except. December 17, 24 and 31. Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
MILWAUKEE, WI

