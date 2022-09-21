Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Bruce Niemi
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A majestic, nine-foot sculpture is the new centerpiece in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park, where it will be on display...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake,...
kenosha.com
Kendra Scott ‘Born To Shine’ book tour making a stop in Kenosha Sunday
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Monkey Fries
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Siebert’s Pub, 8403 Antioch Road, is well known as a gathering place in Salem for its unique...
kenosha.com
Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kermit Hovey Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Kermit M. Hovey Sr., 89, of Kenosha passed away on September 10, 2022. Kermit was born on May 27, 1933, in Britt, Iowa, the son of the late Kalmer and Ollie (Moss) Hovey. He was educated in the schools of Iowa and Wisconsin. Kermit married Dorothy Unwin, his beloved and loving wife of 63 years, on June 18, 1955, in Kenosha.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man’s clean-up walks inspire a book
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Jim Bauernfeind started walking for exercise years ago, but he couldn’t just walk past all of the trash he saw in his Milwaukee neighborhood. So, for years, he’s been picking it up, and keeping track of what he’s found. In fact, Bauernfeind...
Community Lines Up for 12 Hours to Support Vandalized IL Bakery
Yes, everyone has the right to protest in this country. But, vandalizing a small business is taking it too far. Uprising Bakery, in Lake in the Hills, IL, recently faced backlash from certain members of their community after they held a Drag Brunch in their dining room. The situation was explained in a Tiktok from the bakery owner's mother:
CBS 58
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
kenosha.com
Pleasant Prairie hosting Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest this fall
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie and Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Pleasant Prairie) will host a Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest later this fall. The Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest will be a competition where Pleasant Prairie residents can dress up the...
wearegreenbay.com
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
wlip.com
Kenosha HarborMarket moves indoors in November
KENOSHA – Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except. December 17, 24 and 31. Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental | Home & Garden
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Collection,” and is set to feature a variety of former industrial or commercial properties that have since been repurposed for public benefit. Paul...
WISN
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
Festa Italiana 2022: What to know about this year's festival in Milwaukee
Against all odds, Milwaukee's Festa Italiana is returning in 2022, though not at the usual time and place.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
No charges for Kenosha homeowner who killed intruder
A prosecutor in southern Wisconsin says he doesn't expect to file charges against a homeowner who killed an intruder.
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
