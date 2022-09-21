Read full article on original website
Related
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Brandon High School booster club raffles guns
Brandon High School’s athletics booster club is raffling nearly 30 guns throughout the month of October as a part of its current fundraising campaign. The Thirty for Thirty raffle is an annual event which gives away one prize each day in the month of October. This year, 28 of the 31 prizes are guns; raffle tickets cost $20. A raffle winner picks up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet “all qualifying criteria” according to the information posted on the Brandon Bulldog Athletics Facebook page.
Texas State University Program Will Mentor Black and Latina Women in Ag
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Texas State University a grant to mentor underrepresented students in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences degrees and careers within the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) community. The three year, $100,000 program will focus specifically on Black and Latina women,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner High School students recognized
Shiner High School students have earned academic recognition from the College Board’s National and Rural Small Town Award. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
The Oakland Press
Brandon High School hosts annual ‘Salute to Service’ football game
The Brandon High School Blackhawks held their 5th annual “Salute to Service” football game honoring Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Overall, first responders, police officers, firefighters and active-duty military and veterans on Sept. 16. The VFW Post 582 Honor Guard presented the colors for the National Anthem...
Picayune Item
Baseball coach asks School Board to assist with field improvements
Head Baseball Coach Evan Nichelson presented the Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees with some field improvements he would like to conduct during the Board’s Sept. 13, meeting. During his presentation, he gave the Board two proposals, the first of which is estimated to cost $144,963 while the...
Comments / 0