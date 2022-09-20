Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Area police departments react after calls of active shooters across Ohio
DAYTON/SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Valley is on edge following two false active shooter calls, sending parents and police rushing to schools in Dayton and Springfield on Friday. Schools across Ohio and the nation are reporting similar incidences this week. The City of Dayton said at 10:22 a.m. on...
dayton247now.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Thursday night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near East Third Street and Terry Street, then South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street. There were 2,633 OVI-related crashes...
dayton247now.com
Two postal workers in Montgomery County robbed within minutes of each other
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Police are investigating after two postal workers in Montgomery County were held at gunpoint and robbed of their keys. Central Dispatch said that at approximately 12:39 p.m., a postal worker in Dayton was robbed at gunpoint. The postal worker's keys were taken. Then, about 12:51...
dayton247now.com
Police search for suspect who robbed postal workers in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday, within minutes of each other. Dayton Police said the first incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. at 2967 Melbourne Street, the second occurred in Trotwood around 1 p.m. at 436 Malden Avenue. Now, Trotwood Police...
dayton247now.com
DPD continues to deal with staffing issues
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department is not at full force. “It’s a phenomenon that has been affecting us for a few years, the last few years it's definitely been exacerbated,” said Chief Kamran Afzal. 39 officers are projected to leave this year, in the past...
dayton247now.com
Two additional suspects charged after Xenia Township shooting
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office says two men have also been charged in the case of a shooting Sept. 12 in Xenia Township. Deputies were called the morning of Sept. 12 after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The...
dayton247now.com
Xenia honors Officer Andorfer with 'City's Finest' Award
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia honored several police officers recently during its annual awards ceremony. The City of Xenia said Officer Rebecca Andorfer, a 19-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, was awarded the Division's highest honor, the Casey Elliott Memorial "City's Finest" Award. The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest”...
dayton247now.com
Officials respond to the Dayton Police Automated License Plate Readers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department's new Automated License Plate Readers continue to have a few city officials uncertain. Automated License Plate Readers were installed in more than 100 Dayton Police cruisers on August 12. The Dayton Police Department is still working with the State of Ohio on...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Greenville AMBER Alert cancelled
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Around 10:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received information regarding three juveniles not attending school on Wednesday, September 21. Upon further investigation by Greenville Police, it was determined that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser, and Kirt's three children are missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban PLATE # JTK6408.
dayton247now.com
Brookville man convicted of murdering mother sentenced to prison
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man convicted of murdering his mother in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat. Heck Jr. said that Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, of Brookville was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted on murder and assault charges from the Feb. 12, 2020, incident.
dayton247now.com
WWII veteran Jim "Pee Wee" Martin laid to rest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor Mike DeWine called WWII veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin an extraordinary man during a speech ahead of his procession on Wednesday. Martin passed away at 101, and was escorted from Sugar Creek Township to Dayton National Cemetery, his final resting place. “Jim was...
dayton247now.com
Clergy Community Coalition goes before Dayton City Commission
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Members of the Clergy Community Coalition (CCC) held up signs in front of Dayton City Hall on Wednesday. “We need to hold Premier and its partners accountable,” said one person. They’ve come to speak with members of the Dayton City Commission. “The community was...
dayton247now.com
$32,139 in child support raised from the August License Reinstatement Program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After Child Support Awareness Month, the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) in Montgomery County reached its pre-pandemic levels. $32,139.50 in child support was received in 31 days thanks to the August Driver's License Reinstatement Program. This is more than the $12,000 total from last year and is on par with the 2019 total of $32,481.25.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert out of Tipp City cancelled
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a missing adult alert out of Tipp City for 88-year-old Joe Newnam. At 8:11 p.m. on September 22, Mr. Newnam left a restaurant where he was eating in his car. The incident happened on Weller Drive in in Tipp City. Newman is a...
dayton247now.com
Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
dayton247now.com
Humane Society of Greater Dayton holding Lucky Pet Lottery, a 50/50 raffle
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Are you feeling lucky? You have until September 27 to play the Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Lucky Pet Lottery, a 50/50 raffle where you could win cash, all while supporting the homeless animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a no-kill animal welfare agency.
dayton247now.com
City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Independent Film Fest at the Neon this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The third annual Dayton Independent Film Fest, a weekend-long celebration of midwestern filmmaking, is this weekend September 23-25. Five separate showing times will be spaced out across three days, from Friday to Sunday. Local, nonfiction, and fiction shorts are among the genres included, and on Sunday,...
dayton247now.com
Public Health to spray for mosquitoes after West Nile virus detected
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is planning to spray for mosquitoes in one neighborhood on Friday. The City of Centerville said the county health department hopes to minimize the threat of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses. Dan Suffoletto, public information manager...
dayton247now.com
Grab-and-go food market to open in Dayton downtown this fall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Local small-business food items will line the shelves of a new store in downtown Dayton later this year. The grab-and-go food market, dubbed District Market, will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs step grow and step toward their own storefronts.
