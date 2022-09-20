Read full article on original website
Two streets in Dayton to close Monday Sept 26 at railroad crossings
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CSX will be performing railroad crossing work on two Dayton streets on Monday. The work will start at dawn and continue throughout the majority of the day, according to a release by the city of Dayton. At the railroad crossing, Washington St. will be closed between...
AAA announces partnership to support EV owners
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AAA is marking National Drive Electric Week (Sept 23-Oct.2) by making it simpler for everyone to "drive electric" and have faith in their batteries. Given that "range anxiety" continues to be a concern for those who own or would like to own a fully electric vehicle, AAA Club Alliance has teamed with Recurrent to ease such concerns, according to AAA.
Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
Sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Thursday night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near East Third Street and Terry Street, then South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street. There were 2,633 OVI-related crashes...
Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
DPD continues to deal with staffing issues
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department is not at full force. “It’s a phenomenon that has been affecting us for a few years, the last few years it's definitely been exacerbated,” said Chief Kamran Afzal. 39 officers are projected to leave this year, in the past...
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert out of Tipp City cancelled
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a missing adult alert out of Tipp City for 88-year-old Joe Newnam. At 8:11 p.m. on September 22, Mr. Newnam left a restaurant where he was eating in his car. The incident happened on Weller Drive in in Tipp City. Newman is a...
Hoax active shooter 911 call sent parents into emotional torment, DPS response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many people across the Miami Valley are relieved after two false active shooter calls sent school districts and many parents through emotional torment on Friday. Springfield Police Dispatch released the hoax active shooter 911 call made for Catholic Central High School. “Yes, next in the classroom,...
Authorities looking for missing man out of Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person from Bath Township. 37 -year-old Michael Thomas Lewis last spoke with family members on Sept 2., according to the sheriff's office. Lewis is five-feet, six inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. According...
Oktoberfest kicks off with preview party, more festivities on Saturday and Sunday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 51st annual Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute kicked-off on Friday night, with a preview party. "Tonight is the kick-off of Oktoberfest, our 51st Oktoberfest, and this is the preview party on Friday night, it's a big party where people come and celebrate the museum with art, beers, and cheers," said Michael Roediger, Director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.
Alzheimer's Association hosting virtual program on dementia-related behaviors
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is running a virtual education program that provides guidance on how to handle dementia-related behaviors. The course, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, will be offered free of charge to the public on Tuesday, September 27 from 6-7...
Kings Island's Halloween Haunt named Best Theme Park Halloween Event, opens tonight
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island visitors lined up as early as 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23, for the opening night of Halloween Haunt. The amusement park's Halloween Haunt won the national title for Best Theme Park Halloween Event on Friday, according to a USA Today's 10best announcement made just in time for the opening.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's Bibi teaches Fiona how to act around baby hippo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We can't get enough of the Cincinnati Zoo's hippos Fiona, Fritz, and mom Bibi. The zoo shared a video of Bibi allowing Fritz and Fiona to get closer to each other. The zoo said she's teaching Fiona how to act around a baby hippo while...
UC puts 28-game home winning streak on the line when it hosts undefeated Indiana
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team will put its 28-game home winning streak on the line when it returns home to host Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats went to Bloomington, Ind., last season and picked up a 38-24 victory over a...
Brookville man convicted of murdering mother sentenced to prison
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man convicted of murdering his mother in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat. Heck Jr. said that Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, of Brookville was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted on murder and assault charges from the Feb. 12, 2020, incident.
