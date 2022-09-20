XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO