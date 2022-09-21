Read full article on original website
dennis
2d ago
Build until there is no land to build on and traffic is so bad you can’t go anyplace. More section 8 housing will bring in many people Palm Coast don’t want
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Council should have prepared earlier to trim back budget
Council should have prepared earlier to trim back budget. As our City Council moves to adopt this upcoming year’s budget and millage rate, it has become much more apparent how crucial it is to remain fiscally conservative in every decision we make throughout the entire year. Due to high...
flaglerlive.com
Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay
In a meeting that featured a developer’s representatives lashing into the city administration’s planning staff, the Palm Coast planning board late Tuesday night tabled to next month a controversial plan to rezone 18 acres at the Harborside marina. The proposal would make room for a massive 80-foot, U-shaped apartment tower, town houses, and maybe a hotel, that would add 432 apartments and housing units next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing, 72-apartment tower.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns
The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast passes fiscal year 2023 budget, property tax rate with 4-1 vote
The Palm Coast City Council passed the city's 2023 fiscal year budget and property tax rate with a 4-1 vote at its Sept. 21 special budget meeting. Councilman Ed Danko was the dissenting vote. The 2023 budget totals $328,187,636, around 29% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. The property...
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council: Brower continues fight to eliminate beach tolls
The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to amend the county's toll contract with TTEC Government Solutions, LLC, which includes a one-year contract extension through Sept. 30, 2023, and bringing toll staff wages to $15 an hour. This will cost the county an additional $528,333 from its...
ormondbeachobserver.com
State audit details financial, IT missteps at Volusia County Schools
A state audit report has identified a series of blunders at Volusia County Schools, including flawed implementation of a multimillion dollar software program, insufficient accounting of district resources, and a security breach that sent hundreds of thousands of district dollars to a bank account that appears to be linked to an overseas fraud scheme. “District security management needs improvement,” the report states.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Professional Women of Flagler County Shake It Up with ‘Meet to the Beat’ Networking
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 27, 2022) Flagler Auditorium loves to shake things up, and on Wednesday evening, hosting the Professional Women of Flagler County for their business social, it was music, dancing and networking, all rolled into one. The ‘Meet to the Beat’ networking social had more than a dozen...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Jobs, Investments & Healthcare: AdventHealth Central Florida CEO Delivers Positive Forecast for Flagler
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 21, 2022) Starting her presentation with humor, 20 minutes of listening to a health care CEO has never flown by so quickly as it did on Wednesday as Dr. Audrey Gregory, President and CEO of AdventhHealth’s Central Florida Division, North Region addressed the Flagler Tiger Bay Club.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two School Board members suggest dumping Swim and Racquet Club
While the School Board approved a new district salary structure for support staff that complies with a law requiring all state employees to be paid a minimum of $15 an hour by Oct. 1, the board was not happy with how the law will affect the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club.
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
News4Jax.com
JEA CEO explains raises & bonuses while customers get high bills & disconnections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disconnections resumed Wednesday JEA customers behind on payments, after a seven-week moratorium. According to JEA - 482 households were supposed to have power shut off Wednesday morning. 358 of those families were able to make arrangements to keep the electricity on, but 124 homes are now left in the dark.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival
When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach
An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO Weekend Update: 888 Service Calls Countywide to Sheriff’s Office
BUNNELL, FL – Three people arrested after trying to escape from deputies in a stolen vehicle and another person Baker Acted after getting into a physical fight in the middle of a road are just some of the more notable events from a busy weekend for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in New Smyrna Beach, FL — 15 Top Places!
Nothing beats waking up, admiring the sunrise over the water, and then indulging in the best brunch in New Smyrna Beach. There is no mystery as to why brunch here is taking over everyone’s weekend, from the savory and sweet menu options to mimosas to bloody Marys. There are...
