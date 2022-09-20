ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvtm13.com

Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools address unfounded security threats

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa want answers after three Tuscaloosa city schools dealt with 3 threats in less than a week. Bryant High School, Eastwood Middle School and the most recent threat came Monday morning against Westlawn Middle School. That meant police didn’t find anything and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pcherald.com

Pickens County Citizen Requests Road Repairs

CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on September 13, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch. Commissioner Drew Elmore was not in attendance. The meeting began with public comment from Jean Sullivan concerning Ray Bass Road. “I have some pictures I want...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

New Director of Human Resources joins Alabama ONE

Tuscaloosa, AL: Alabama ONE has appointed Tracy Beam as Director of Human Resources (HR). Beam, a graduate of Auburn University, joins Alabama ONE with over two decades of all-encompassing HR experience in Finance, Commercial, and Manufacturing industries. Beam possesses the extensive experience and industry passion to lead the HR Department to new heights. As Director of HR, Beam is tasked to oversee all Human Resource activities, also ensuring that personnel functions are uniformly applied. CEO, Bill Wells, shared his enthusiasm for the new hire stating, “We are so very excited to welcome Tracy to the Alabama ONE TEAM. Tracy’s vast and deep experience handling human resource duties and responsibilities in multiple locations will prove extremely beneficial to Alabama ONE as we build out our statewide franchise. Tracy will help lead our efforts to build and guide our TEAM as we go into new markets to better serve our existing, and new, Members of Alabama ONE.” Equipped for the role, Beam stated, “I bring over 28 years of acquired skills and experience to the Alabama ONE TEAM. My in-depth understanding of Human Resources enables me to align both business and team goals.” Beam assumed her position on September 12 and is “mostly looking forward to serving the Alabama ONE TEAM as well as the wonderful communities throughout our state.”
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
