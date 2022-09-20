Tuscaloosa, AL: Alabama ONE has appointed Tracy Beam as Director of Human Resources (HR). Beam, a graduate of Auburn University, joins Alabama ONE with over two decades of all-encompassing HR experience in Finance, Commercial, and Manufacturing industries. Beam possesses the extensive experience and industry passion to lead the HR Department to new heights. As Director of HR, Beam is tasked to oversee all Human Resource activities, also ensuring that personnel functions are uniformly applied. CEO, Bill Wells, shared his enthusiasm for the new hire stating, “We are so very excited to welcome Tracy to the Alabama ONE TEAM. Tracy’s vast and deep experience handling human resource duties and responsibilities in multiple locations will prove extremely beneficial to Alabama ONE as we build out our statewide franchise. Tracy will help lead our efforts to build and guide our TEAM as we go into new markets to better serve our existing, and new, Members of Alabama ONE.” Equipped for the role, Beam stated, “I bring over 28 years of acquired skills and experience to the Alabama ONE TEAM. My in-depth understanding of Human Resources enables me to align both business and team goals.” Beam assumed her position on September 12 and is “mostly looking forward to serving the Alabama ONE TEAM as well as the wonderful communities throughout our state.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO