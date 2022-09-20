Read full article on original website
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on what public transit should be: ‘embrace’ it
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this morning that the new Birmingham Xpress bus line, an express route between the CrossPlex and Woodlawn High School that started today, marks a transformative moment for public transit in the city. “Today marks a major step in public transportation for the City of Birmingham,”...
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
Northport Votes to Increase Fees for Water, Sewer and Garbage Service
The Northport City Council unanimously voted to raise the fees it charges for water, sewer and garbage service, which will increase utility bills for all customers beginning in January. As the Thread reported last earlier this month, the resolutions passed Monday will not raise the per-gallon rate the city charges...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
Tuscaloosa City Schools address unfounded security threats
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa want answers after three Tuscaloosa city schools dealt with 3 threats in less than a week. Bryant High School, Eastwood Middle School and the most recent threat came Monday morning against Westlawn Middle School. That meant police didn’t find anything and the...
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane.
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Alan Miller
A judge has stayed the lethal injection. Alabama is still preparing to execute Alan Miller.
Pickens County Citizen Requests Road Repairs
CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on September 13, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch. Commissioner Drew Elmore was not in attendance. The meeting began with public comment from Jean Sullivan concerning Ray Bass Road. “I have some pictures I want...
A ‘first’ for Pickens County Schools; all county schools now have SROs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County Schools made history to start the 2022-2023 school year. For the first time ever every county school has a School Resource Officer. A federal grant made it possible, according to school district leaders. School Resource Officers are now assigned to Gordo High School, Reform...
Warrior Met Coal strike drags on after 16 months: No easy path forward, experts say
It’s been 540 days since union members at Warrior Met Coal’s Brookwood mines went on strike. While the ongoing Tuscaloosa County work stoppage is believed to be the longest strike in Alabama history, the question of when it may finally end continues to remain murky. And historians of...
New Director of Human Resources joins Alabama ONE
Tuscaloosa, AL: Alabama ONE has appointed Tracy Beam as Director of Human Resources (HR). Beam, a graduate of Auburn University, joins Alabama ONE with over two decades of all-encompassing HR experience in Finance, Commercial, and Manufacturing industries. Beam possesses the extensive experience and industry passion to lead the HR Department to new heights. As Director of HR, Beam is tasked to oversee all Human Resource activities, also ensuring that personnel functions are uniformly applied. CEO, Bill Wells, shared his enthusiasm for the new hire stating, “We are so very excited to welcome Tracy to the Alabama ONE TEAM. Tracy’s vast and deep experience handling human resource duties and responsibilities in multiple locations will prove extremely beneficial to Alabama ONE as we build out our statewide franchise. Tracy will help lead our efforts to build and guide our TEAM as we go into new markets to better serve our existing, and new, Members of Alabama ONE.” Equipped for the role, Beam stated, “I bring over 28 years of acquired skills and experience to the Alabama ONE TEAM. My in-depth understanding of Human Resources enables me to align both business and team goals.” Beam assumed her position on September 12 and is “mostly looking forward to serving the Alabama ONE TEAM as well as the wonderful communities throughout our state.”
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
