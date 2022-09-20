ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Northport, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Praise 93.3

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
Praise 93.3

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "$30K Workday Payday" Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Praise 93.3

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

The Alamite Hotel’s French-Style Restaurant Concept Opens Doors in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa has a new option for fine dining after Forté: Cuts and Cocktails opened its doors Monday at the Saban-backed Alamite Hotel in downtown. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Forté: Cuts and Cocktails is one of two restaurant concepts that will be located in the Alamite, a Marriott premium Tribute Portfolio hotel that received financial contributions from Nick and Terry Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy