marthastewart.com
How to Prevent Dust Before It Forms, According to Cleaning Experts
Wherever you live, one thing you'll inevitably have to deal with is dust. It forms on your television, shelves, in corners, and under your furniture. But what if there was a way to proactively tackle dust before it forms, rather than constantly cleaning up the aftermath? Believe it or not, it's possible. There are a few simple maintenance measures you can take to minimize the dust in your home, like regularly changing your air filters, grooming your pets, and frequently washing your bedding.
How to Clean a Faucet Aerator
There is a fitting known as a faucet aerator located on the end of most bathroom and kitchen faucets. This fitting mixes air into the water as it passes through the aerator faucet to create a smooth stream made up of numerous tiny water droplets. The sink aerator also acts to restrict the flow of water. This combination of air injection and low faucet flow helps to reduce overall water consumption.
How To Clean Your Tile Grout Without The Intense Scrubbing
There's a task in the bathroom that's nothing short of difficult, often creating sore muscles and lots of frustration. Scrubbing the grout between your bathroom tile is typically a long process and doesn't always work well. You may have put it off long enough, and now that there's significant discoloration, it's time to get serious about cleaning the grout, but spending hours scrubbing doesn't sound like fun.
We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?
There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
Pet Owners Swear By This Lint Roller For Getting Fur Off Of Furniture And Carpet
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s name might make it sound ridiculous, but the ChomChom roller is serious when...
CNET
Have Mold in Your Washer? Kill It ASAP. Here's How
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine is a damp environment where mold, mildew and bacteria thrive. As a result, your "clean" clothes end up smelling worse than when you put them in the washer, which can ruin a fresh load of laundry. By giving your washer the routine cleaning it needs, you can banish that gross stuff and prevent it from coming back.
Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Walls Regularly
Humans built the first walls thousands of years ago, and we’ve been avoiding cleaning them ever since. Smudges around light switches? Of course. A sponge and some gentle soap, and those high-traffic spots are good as new. But the entire wall? Who wants to do that, let alone every...
13 Duvets & Comforters That Will Keep You Warm From Fall to Winter
Temperatures are starting to dip into sweater weather, and the refreshingly cool nights of autumn will soon turn into the frigid darkness of winter. So, if you don’t already have an ultra-warm comforter to add to your bed, now’s a better time than any to do so. Think of a comforter as the home design-equivalent to your favorite sweater: this stylish layer will make you feel nice and toasty without the skin-drying, budget-breaking effects of cranking your heater all the way up to full blast. But, while an insulating comforter is a winter essential, finding the right one for your needs...
Bedding expert reveals the exact date to change to a winter duvet in September
If you've found yourself subbing out iced lattes and light jackets for hot drinks and big coats, it's clear that winter is coming, whether you like it or not. While we can deal with umbrellas and boots, switching out summer duvets for enormous winter bed covers, with higher tog ratings, feels a bit extreme.
Lawn mower recall: 31 people already had bolts or blades come off this popular mower
Snow Joe recalled two Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mower models that pose a laceration hazard. There’s a problem with the mower blade, which can detach unexpectedly and lead to accidents. The company has received 31 reports of issues where the bolt securing the blade came off, or the blade itself detached from the mower.
Foot Traffic Data Is Showing Bad News For IKEA
Whether you're moving out of your parent's house for the first time or you're in need of a living room revamp, IKEA has everything you need to turn your house into a home. Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, began selling furniture through a catalog that allowed people to purchase home decor items without ever leaving their home (via Insider). The first in-person shopping location opened in Älmhult, Sweden in 1958. Per IKEA, the furniture company gained so much popularity that other Swedish retailers felt intimidated and tried to sabotage IKEA's suppliers. Luckily, the company only grew, expanding to the US in 1985.
Road & Track
Never Drive Your Project Car Without a Pack of Zip-Ties Onboard
There’s a reason zip-ties are the go-to quick-fix tools for every DIYer. They can clamp hoses, secure bodywork, and I've even use them to replace belts in a pinch. Anyone who works on their own car or drives a run-down beater should have a pack in their trunk at all times.
topdogtips.com
How to Wash a Dog Bed (That’s too Big for the Washing Machine)
Og beds can be a pain to keep clean. Your dog's hair and dander will cling to his bedding, and dirt and debris from his coat and paws will cover the bed in no time. That's why every owner needs to know how to wash a dog bed, even if it's too large to fit in the washing machine.
