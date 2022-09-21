Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Montgomery Co. developing community guide to prevent and address flooding
You don’t have to live along a river, coastline or in a place prone to severe weather to be impacted by flooding — and Montgomery County, Maryland, is developing a flood management plan it wants residents to help inform. Residents are being asked to share their experiences with...
Respect the bus or get BUS-ted: Police increase citations for passing stopped school buses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are warning drivers to wait for stopped school buses or they will get slapped with a steep fine. As a general rule of thumb, if drivers see flashing red lights, they need to stop at least 20 feet away from a bus.
mocoshow.com
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Banning ‘Right on Red’ Passes D.C. Council
The D.C. Council passes a bill banning right on red. The post Bill Banning ‘Right on Red’ Passes D.C. Council appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Prince William County chair delays final PW Digital Gateway public hearing
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. The Board of County Supervisors was scheduled to review...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
D.C. reacts to proposed ban on right turns at red lights
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Council is moving forward on a proposal that could affect your commute. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 would effectively ban right turns at red lights across the District. It’s proving to be pretty controversial to both pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Some say it will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Fairfax Co. schools, Virginia education officials hit with class action suit over disability hearings
Fairfax County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Education have been hit with a federal class-action lawsuit claiming families of disabled children who challenge schools’ decisions about specialized education plans don’t get a fair shake. The lawsuit, filed by Trevor and Vivian Chaplick, the parents of a...
wfmd.com
Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth
Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. Public Schools unveil security measures after football game brawl
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, announced stronger security measures for the school system’s athletic events after a brawl last weekend ended a football game early and resulted in charges against five people. The new security measures include limiting student spectators to students of the schools competing and requiring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Virtual learning or snow day? Anne Arundel Co. to let superintendent decide
Anne Arundel County’s school board has voted to give the superintendent the flexibility to switch to virtual learning, rather than declare a snow day, when winter snow and ice could make it dangerous for students and teachers in the Maryland county to travel to school. The plan would give...
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
Bethesda Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Massive Road Sign, Entraps At Least One
At least one person was entrapped inside of a vehicle after it violently collided with a Montgomery County road sign, knocking it over, authorities say. The collision knocked over an exit sign for I-495 and I-270 on Old Georgetown Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Montgomery County police.
David Harrington, former elected official and business leader, dies at age 68
David Harrington, former mayor, county official and state senator who later became a business community advocate, died at the age of 68. The post David Harrington, former elected official and business leader, dies at age 68 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Tolls, HOV rules begin Saturday on new 66 Express Lanes
There are just a few days left for drivers to try out the new western section of the 66 Express Lanes for free. The 9-mile stretch between U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville and Va. Route 28 in Centreville opened on Sept. 10 without tolls so drivers could get familiar with it.
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
arlnow.com
How a local scouting troop got saddled with $3K in personal property taxes
A local scouting troop says it has been blindsided by a $3,000 personal property tax bill on its vans. So a scout decided to seek relief from the bill — which would take a big chunk of its $21,000 budget — by going to the Arlington County Board.
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Comments / 1