17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series

UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury

Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett: A Conor McGregor fight would be ‘biggest PPV in the history of the UFC’

In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information

Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

‘Retired’ Kevin Holland polls UFC fans for ‘next career choice’ — ‘Got paid, I’m out’

“Retired before 30,” the UFC welterweight wrote on social media. “Had a good run, 30 in a little over a month, got paid, I’m out. Next career choice?”. Holland (23-8, 1 NC) is coming off a submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event earlier this month in Las Vegas. The loss to “Borz” snapped a two-fight win streak dating back to March of this year.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan has Dana White clause in his UFC contract — ‘If Dana leaves, I’m gone’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan expects to remain at the commentary desk for the foreseeable future, which may be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you rate the performance of the former “Fear Factor” host. But if the day comes that UFC President Dana White sets sail — or is forcibly removed (not likely) — then Rogan will bounce with him.
MMAmania.com

Jake and Logan Paul open as top betting favorites to be Nate Diaz’s next opponent

Nate Diaz has a world of options to play with in combat sports free agency. After 15 years fighting in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Diaz is moving on following a successful final appearance at UFC 279 two weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2022). Diaz fulfilled his contractual obligations, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine submission (watch highlights). Now, he gets to explore boxing, pro wrestling, perhaps stay in mixed martial arts (MMA), whatever his heart desires.
