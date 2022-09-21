Read full article on original website
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
Alexa Bliss Encounters Scary Situation On Airplane
Alexa Cabrera, aka WWE's Alexa Bliss, tweeted that she was a witness to a "scary situation" involving a child on a flight Wednesday night, noting that all ended well and the child was safe thanks to the help of medical professionals onboard. "Just landed from a flight — very scary...
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Raise His Eyebrow For The Mummy Returns
Currently one of the most successful actors in the world, there's no doubt that Dwayne Johnson's pro-wrestling accomplishments were a launch pad for his fame. As "The Rock," Johnson made his mark as a wrestler with his significant accomplishments — eight reigns as WWE Champion and two as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Cagematch. But it was Johnson's work as a performer in the pro-wrestling world that made him really catch on with audiences, particularly his catchphrases and signature eyebrow raise, which eventually became known as "The People's Eyebrow."
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match
Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reveals Interesting Way He Would Travel With His 2x4
When "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan went into wrestling battle, a 2x4 was his weapon of choice. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., the Hall of Famer recalled where he would source his ever-present wooden trademark. "Well, I've used some big 2x4s, but usually I can break 'em up out back,"...
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
Asuka Tweet Has Fans Buzzing About Possible Demonic Possesion
Teaming with Alexa Bliss seems to be having an odd effect on Asuka. The former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to Twitter to share an image of her holding Alexa Bliss's possessed doll Lily. The picture comes from a recent episode of "WWE Raw" where Asuka was seen holding or protecting the doll at the beginning of the match, and then towards the end being protected from a moonsault by Lily. The post has been met with a divisive reaction from fans.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt Reunion?
Back to the old one? Finding the right character is one of the most important things that a wrestler can do. Having the wrong presentation can doom a wrestler’s potential from the get go, but sometimes there are changes made after someone has been around for awhile. That means an adjustment might need to be made, and now the seeds for such a change could have been planted.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
WATCH: AEW Star Announces Severe Injury, Needs Surgery
That’s a rough one. Injuries can happen to anyone at anytime in wrestling and that is never good to see. You can see someone get hurt and put on the shelf for any length of time as some of them are more serious than others. Unfortunately someone can be hurt out of nowhere, just off of a fluke situation and that seems to be the case again with a current AEW star.
Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
