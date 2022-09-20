ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Dry Fly celebrates 15 years in Spokane, with drinks!

SPOKANE, WASH- If you own a small business you know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into keeping it running that's why 15 years is worth a celebration. Today marks the 15th anniversary since Dry Fly opened its doors. “You don’t own a small business it owns you,” Don...
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Longtime area volleyball coach Buzzie Welch honored in renaming of Crossover Classic

When it comes to volleyball royalty in the region and across the state, there are few tandems that demand as much respect as coaches Buzzie Welch and Linda Sheridan. So, it only makes sense that the pair are now being honored together with the renaming of this weekend’s 64-team, city-wide event, now called the Crossover Classic in honor of Welch and Sheridan.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Local Siblings Land Spot on Lego Masters Season 3 on FOX 28

Meet Eddie and Asiza from Spokane WA. They are brother and sister and they will appear on Lego Masters season 3 which premieres Thursday night at 9pm. Our own Morgan Ashley had a chance to get to know these two locals and how they got the chance to compete in this nationally televised Lego competition on FOX.
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Mead's Ben Jones thrilled to make first tee at famed Pebble Beach, Spyglass

Mead High School senior Ben Jones is missing classes this week, but he has a quality excuse. Jones is one of 78 First Tee juniors selected to participate in the PGA Champions Tour’s PURE Insurance Championship at famed Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on California’s Monterey Peninsula. After practice rounds Wednesday and Thursday, Jones will be paired with the Champions Tour’s Joey Sindelar and two amateurs on Friday and Saturday. There is a cut after 36 holes before Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach.
Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark

Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
Sheriff Knezovich responds to state regarding Camp Hope

The following is a letter from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding Camp Hope addressed to the Washington Department of Transportation:. The lawlessness and public health implications caused by the current conditions of the camp at 3rd and Freya (whose more common name represents anything but hope) continues to impact one of Spokane’s most marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Clearly, WSDOT, Commerce,
SPOKANE, WA

