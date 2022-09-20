Read full article on original website
KREM
City of Spokane calls for cooling tent on I-90 homeless encampment to be removed
The cooling tent was meant to go down a few weeks ago, but it still remains up. Now, the city is asking Jewel's Helping Hands to take it down, once more.
inlander.com
Spokane's former chief financial officer points the camera at Texas in a new series exploring the Inland Northwest's homeless crisis
Does Houston hold the answers to Spokane's homeless crisis?. According to a new video series hosted by Gavin Cooley, Spokane's former chief financial officer, the answer is: maybe. The six-part series, called "Housing & Help," is funded by the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium. In the two, slickly produced episodes...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
KHQ Right Now
Dry Fly celebrates 15 years in Spokane, with drinks!
SPOKANE, WASH- If you own a small business you know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into keeping it running that's why 15 years is worth a celebration. Today marks the 15th anniversary since Dry Fly opened its doors. “You don’t own a small business it owns you,” Don...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga's Adam Morrison headlines Class of 2022 Inland Northwest Hall of Fame inductees
Sixteen years removed from a historic junior season at Gonzaga, Adam Morrison will be inducted to the Inland Northwest Hall of Fame. Morrison, who attended Mead High School before going on to a decorated college career with the Bulldogs, is one of seven inductees in the 2022 class. The group...
KHQ Right Now
Longtime area volleyball coach Buzzie Welch honored in renaming of Crossover Classic
When it comes to volleyball royalty in the region and across the state, there are few tandems that demand as much respect as coaches Buzzie Welch and Linda Sheridan. So, it only makes sense that the pair are now being honored together with the renaming of this weekend’s 64-team, city-wide event, now called the Crossover Classic in honor of Welch and Sheridan.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local Siblings Land Spot on Lego Masters Season 3 on FOX 28
Meet Eddie and Asiza from Spokane WA. They are brother and sister and they will appear on Lego Masters season 3 which premieres Thursday night at 9pm. Our own Morgan Ashley had a chance to get to know these two locals and how they got the chance to compete in this nationally televised Lego competition on FOX.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
ncwlife.com
Spokane County sheriff invites state officials to open their own homes to the homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a scathing letter to the Washington Department of Transportation about the agency's failure to clear a homeless camp from being established on its local property. “Consider this letter notice to WSDOT that I plan to clear this camp...
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
KHQ Right Now
Mead's Ben Jones thrilled to make first tee at famed Pebble Beach, Spyglass
Mead High School senior Ben Jones is missing classes this week, but he has a quality excuse. Jones is one of 78 First Tee juniors selected to participate in the PGA Champions Tour’s PURE Insurance Championship at famed Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on California’s Monterey Peninsula. After practice rounds Wednesday and Thursday, Jones will be paired with the Champions Tour’s Joey Sindelar and two amateurs on Friday and Saturday. There is a cut after 36 holes before Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach.
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
KXLY
Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark
Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff Knezovich responds to state regarding Camp Hope
The following is a letter from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding Camp Hope addressed to the Washington Department of Transportation:. The lawlessness and public health implications caused by the current conditions of the camp at 3rd and Freya (whose more common name represents anything but hope) continues to impact one of Spokane’s most marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Clearly, WSDOT, Commerce,
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
