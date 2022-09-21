Read full article on original website
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
Army Corps stopping housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it is revoking its permit for the Idaho Club to build a marina and lakeside housing development near Trestle Creek on Lake Pend Oreille. According to the Army Corps, the creek accounts for more than half of the annual bull...
Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla, airlifted to Harborview Medical Center
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla on Thursday. WSP has the suspect in custody. The trooper has not been identified yet. According to WSP, a car...
US-2 remains closed between Index and Skokomish due to the Bolt Creek fire
The Bolt Creek Fire, burning near Skykomish, was 70% contained and had burned 10,220 acres by the morning of Sept. 20. US-2 between Index and Skykomish remained closed due to the fire.
Wind, rain and cooler temperatures to usher in Autumn!
The National Weather Service has issued a Red flag warning for the Okanogan Valley from noon through 7pm Tuesday. Wind gust are expected to approach 25-35 mph, bringing not only the threat of heightened fire danger, but also the potential for blowing dust, especially across the Columbia Basin & Waterville Plateau into Wednesday.
Cozy up today, But don't put the tank tops and flip flops away just yet!
Rain is set to taper off by mid-morning Thursday, leaving us with just some fog that will linger through Friday morning. Daytime highs in low to mid 70's for most to wrap up the work week, with overnight lows that will drop into the upper 30's and low to mid 40's.
