Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Washingtonian.com
Metro Will Soon Stop at New Silver Line Stations—Without Passengers
More than eight years after the first portion of Metro’s Silver Line opened for service, railcars will finally begin running to new six new stops in early October. One caveat: There won’t be any passengers onboard. The initial rides on the Silver Line’s new stretch are simply a test, designed to ensure the rail system meets safety requirements, reports WTOP.
Tolls, HOV rules set to begin Saturday on new I-66 express lanes
FAIRFAX, Va. — Drivers have a few days left to try out the new 66 express lanes western section for free before having to pay. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, tolls and High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) requirements will go into effect Saturday, Sept. 24. The 9-mile...
mocoshow.com
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
D.C. reacts to proposed ban on right turns at red lights
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Council is moving forward on a proposal that could affect your commute. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 would effectively ban right turns at red lights across the District. It’s proving to be pretty controversial to both pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Some say it will […]
Bethesda Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Massive Road Sign, Entraps At Least One
At least one person was entrapped inside of a vehicle after it violently collided with a Montgomery County road sign, knocking it over, authorities say. The collision knocked over an exit sign for I-495 and I-270 on Old Georgetown Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Montgomery County police.
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
WTOP
Towering office buildings and pricey residences: the transformation of downtown Bethesda
Marriott International held a grand opening this week for its new global headquarters, a towering 21-story building that forms just one part of the changing landscape in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The gleaming new office-hotel complex and other tall new buildings in the central core of downtown Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue...
theburn.com
Drive-thru Pizza Hut coming to southern Loudoun County
A new Pizza Hut is coming to southern Loudoun County — but don’t expect the big sit-down restaurants with the iconic red roofs from the past. This is a 21st century Hut. The new 1,900 s.f. Pizza Hut in the South Riding/Chantilly area will be a drive-thru, delivery and carry-out restaurant only. No dining room is planned.
theburn.com
Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today
The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
gohikevirginia.com
Red Rock Overlook: A Historic Loop Hike with Potomac River Views in Loudoun County
I recently made the short drive to Red Rock Wilderness Overlook Regional Park in Leesburg, Virginia. I was eager to get in a quick hike near my house. The mostly shaded 1.2-mile hike along the perimeter of this 67-acre park on the Potomac River is a great pick when you don’t have a lot of time.
ffxnow.com
Proposed ‘home share’ program could help house older county residents
Fairfax County officials are exploring the possibility of promoting “home sharing” for older adults. Home sharing lets a homeowner provide accommodation to others in exchange for rent assistance and household tasks or both. The program was discussed at the county board’s older adults committee meeting yesterday (Tuesday).
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified...
tysonsreporter.com
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units
A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
Virginia barn destroyed after mulch spontaneously combusts
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said spontaneously combusting mulch was responsible for a fire that destroyed a barn in Purcellville Tuesday. Someone called firefighters around 4:30 p.m. after the barn caught fire and flames started to spread towards propane tanks on the property […]
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
