Reston, VA

Washingtonian.com

Metro Will Soon Stop at New Silver Line Stations—Without Passengers

More than eight years after the first portion of Metro’s Silver Line opened for service, railcars will finally begin running to new six new stops in early October. One caveat: There won’t be any passengers onboard. The initial rides on the Silver Line’s new stretch are simply a test, designed to ensure the rail system meets safety requirements, reports WTOP.
RESTON, VA
mocoshow.com

I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

D.C. reacts to proposed ban on right turns at red lights

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Council is moving forward on a proposal that could affect your commute. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 would effectively ban right turns at red lights across the District. It’s proving to be pretty controversial to both pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Some say it will […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring

A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

Drive-thru Pizza Hut coming to southern Loudoun County

A new Pizza Hut is coming to southern Loudoun County — but don’t expect the big sit-down restaurants with the iconic red roofs from the past. This is a 21st century Hut. The new 1,900 s.f. Pizza Hut in the South Riding/Chantilly area will be a drive-thru, delivery and carry-out restaurant only. No dining room is planned.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today

The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposed ‘home share’ program could help house older county residents

Fairfax County officials are exploring the possibility of promoting “home sharing” for older adults. Home sharing lets a homeowner provide accommodation to others in exchange for rent assistance and household tasks or both. The program was discussed at the county board’s older adults committee meeting yesterday (Tuesday).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units

A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
TYSONS, VA
DC News Now

Virginia barn destroyed after mulch spontaneously combusts

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said spontaneously combusting mulch was responsible for a fire that destroyed a barn in Purcellville Tuesday. Someone called firefighters around 4:30 p.m. after the barn caught fire and flames started to spread towards propane tanks on the property […]
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA
WUSA9

VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
SILVER SPRING, MD

