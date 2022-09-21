Stoughton man dies in town of Porter crash

TOWN OF PORTER— A rural Stoughton man died in a one-vehicle traffic crash Tuesday in the town of Porter.

According to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a one-vehicle crash on North Casey Road, a little less than a mile north of Highway M.

An investigation determined that the 2021 Ford Ranger was northbound on North Casey Road when it drifted, went into the ditch and hit a tree. The driver, age 61, of rural Stoughton, was wearing a seat belt.

Deputies removed him from the vehicle and performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

North Casey Road was closed for more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation.