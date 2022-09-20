Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
Oregon vs. Washington State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars in a Week 4 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox. Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite in the...
Washington 2024 QB Jake Schakel takes in Huskies win over Michigan State
Puyallup (Wash.) Emerald Ridge 2024 quarterback Jake Schakel had a busy weekend. He helped the Jaguars beat Sumner (Wash.) in SPSL play then headed to Husky Stadium for Saturday's game between Washington and Michigan State. Joining his Emerald Ridge teammate Jacob Lane, a commit to the Huskies, Schakel got to...
Sitake's positive approach has No. 19 BYU on the rise
There was a time when Kalani Sitake let guilt, shame and embarrassment get the best of him. The former BYU player and current head coach made a conscious decision a few years back to be more positive, embrace the good things in life, turn adversity into an opportunity for growth.
Utah student allegedly said she would blow up nuclear reactor if Utes football team lost
A University of Utah student was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utes football team had lost to San Diego State over the weekend, according to university police. According to police, the 21-year-old student allegedly posted on social media that, if...
Oregon’s coach, athletic director condemn chant incident during BYU game
‘There’s no room for that in our stadium,’ said Ducks football coach Dan Lanning after Oregon fans directed a chant at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 3.0
Get a sense for many possible fits for Arizona State's next head coach with our Sun Devil Source Hot Board.
Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
Oregon State Beavers hosting key recruiting weekend, highlighted by 4-star quarterback
The Oregon State Beavers football program is hosting the USC Trojans in a clash of undefeated Pac-12 Conference teams Saturday. Hoping to take advantage of the big stage, Oregon State is hosting a collection of key West Coast visitors from the classes of 2023 and 2024. Of note, while LSU four-star ...
NCAA places LSU football on probation, accepts school's self-imposed penalties over recruiting violations
The NCAA placed LSU's football program on one year of probation and issued a three-year show cause against a former assistant coach, who it says admitted to meeting with a prospect and giving him team gear during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period. The Tigers said they fired offensive line coach...
Overtime Elite to play basketball teams featuring Bronny and Bryce James, Cam and Cayden Boozer
A matchup with Bronny James headlines the 90-game 2022-23 schedule Overtime Elite unveiled in advance of its second basketball season in existence, the league announced Monday. OTE has expanded its three-team league to six this season, incorporating prep schools Hillcrest Academy from Phoenix, Word of God Academy from Raleigh, North...
Family of Utah Little League player injured in bunk bed fall sues league, furniture company
PHILADELPHIA -- A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital, and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton Oliverson, 12, of...
Arizona vs. California picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?
The Arizona Wildcats play the California Golden Bears in a Week 4 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets
College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
