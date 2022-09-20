ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Sitake's positive approach has No. 19 BYU on the rise

There was a time when Kalani Sitake let guilt, shame and embarrassment get the best of him. The former BYU player and current head coach made a conscious decision a few years back to be more positive, embrace the good things in life, turn adversity into an opportunity for growth.
PROVO, UT
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
Kalen Deboer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets

College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
CORVALLIS, OR

