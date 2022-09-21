ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gary Boyer
1d ago

There will be mass evictions as soon as all attacks on landlords stop. If they don’t stop, California will lose more and more landlords which is what has created the extensive housing shortage and outrageous rents. If you can’t find a home, it’s strictly because of decisions by Sacramento Legislators, County Supervisors and the Governor. If you are a renter or first time home buyer and you continue to vote for the status quo, you only have yourself to blame.

claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
Sacramento Observer

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

(CBM) – Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Mother receives life changing community support after day of action in LA

California-based justice group bailed out Black mother receives life changing community support through local community based organizations services and programming. LOS ANGELES and OAKLAND — To transform the criminal legal system, Essie Justice Group (Essie) organizes women with incarcerated loved ones to end mass incarceration’s harm to women and communities. Amber Sam, a Black mother in Los Angeles County who Essie recently bailed out from Lynwood Women’s Jail before their Black Mama’s Bailouts: The Community Care Blueprint in Action rally on May 9th, received “life changing” community support through Essie that resulted in early termination of her probation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County, state ease masking rules as COVID-19 spread slows

COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

JV Breaks Ground on Los Angeles Affordable Senior Housing

The project received financing provided by the Los Angeles Housing Department along with LIHTC equity. A joint venture between Southside Church of Christ, John Stanley Inc. and Innovative Housing Opportunities, alongside the City of Los Angeles Housing Department and the Housing Authority of Los Angeles have broken ground on Serenity, a five-story 50-unit mixed-use affordable homeless senior housing project in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles

A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA

