Gary Boyer
1d ago
There will be mass evictions as soon as all attacks on landlords stop. If they don’t stop, California will lose more and more landlords which is what has created the extensive housing shortage and outrageous rents. If you can’t find a home, it’s strictly because of decisions by Sacramento Legislators, County Supervisors and the Governor. If you are a renter or first time home buyer and you continue to vote for the status quo, you only have yourself to blame.
