Read full article on original website
Related
Initial Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Michigan Released
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines don't play against each other for another two months. However, that hasn't stopped sportsbooks from enticing fans with an initial betting line. It comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes are favored heading into the contest. By just how much, though, is interesting....
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
CBS Sports
LSU placed on probation, former assistant given show-cause for violating NCAA recruiting dead period rules
LSU has been placed on probation for one year, while former offensive line coach James Cregg has been given a three-year show-cause order, following an investigation into Level II recruiting violations that occurred during the extended COVID-19 recruiting dead period, the NCAA announced Thursday. The program also faces several self-imposed...
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: How to Bet Minnesota-Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten Week 4 college football matchup on FOX. The undefeated Golden Gophers destroyed Colorado in Week 3, defeating the Buffaloes 49-7. Meanwhile, Michigan State is coming off a tough loss against the University of Washington, being dispatched 39-28. MSU is looking to rebound against their conference rival.
Penn State likely to approve Beaver Stadium alcohol sales today; Chad Powers run-on shirts now for sale: Newsstand
Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Sept. 23 include possible alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium and much more. It’s time to dive into Friday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football. Penn State tweets of the day. We start with news about...
Alternative sports, In another 100 years, sports will look foreign to how they are today.
Did you know that Babe Ruth was only paid $80,000 per year? (Which is roughly $1 million dollars in today’s terms) That was only 100 years ago.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Michigan opens its Big Ten title defense by hosting Maryland at noon on Saturday. The Wolverines are fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance and have cruised against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a dominant 166-17 margin. In fact, Michigan has not yet allowed a single first-half point in those games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury
Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
Tidbits and Rumblings around the College Football Landscape
It's that time of the week to go around the college football landscape and highlight some of the more interesting storylines taking form on the gridiron. Scarlet Nation returns our weekly feature that takes a look at everything college football. There is a lot going on as conference games are really kicking into gear. Rutgers will take on Iowa but there are also a lot of noteworthy games outside of the Garden State.
CBS Sports
Celtics coach Ime Udoka likely faces one-year suspension for improper relationship, might resign, per reports
The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka has considered resigning from his position, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. Late Wednesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Udoka allegedly had an improper relationship with a staff...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday
Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
NFL・
Comments / 0