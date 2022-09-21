It's that time of the week to go around the college football landscape and highlight some of the more interesting storylines taking form on the gridiron. Scarlet Nation returns our weekly feature that takes a look at everything college football. There is a lot going on as conference games are really kicking into gear. Rutgers will take on Iowa but there are also a lot of noteworthy games outside of the Garden State.

