Gambling

CBS Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Florida has defeated 16 of the last 17 teams times they have played. When the No. 20 Gators travel to face the No. 11 Volunteers on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, however, they will be double-digit underdogs for the first time in series history. Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel, but if it wants to keep the momentum rolling, it will have to exorcise the demons of seasons past and take care of a Florida team that has already seen its share of ups and downs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Week 4 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay returns 6-1

Conference play heats up as the Week 4 college football schedule approaches. No. 11. is listed at -10.5 against No. 21 Florida (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in the latest Week 4 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook. No. 5 Clemson is -7 on the road against No. 21 Wake Forest. No. 23 Texas A&M, meanwhile, is a 1.5-point favorite at home against No. 10 Arkansas in one of the tightest Week 4 college football spreads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Georgia Tech versus UCF

Georgia Tech and UCF will meet Saturday in Orlando for a 4 PM kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium. • Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list. • Satellite: SiriusXM 135 or 194*/SiriusXM app 956. * dependent on make of subscriber’s vehicle. • Mobile Apps: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets,...
ORLANDO, FL
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

‘Bedlam is history’: Mike Gundy unleashes fiery speech about looming end of Oklahoma State football rivalry vs. Oklahoma

The end is near for one of the most heated college football rivalries in the nation. With the Oklahoma Sooners leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025, the Bedlam Series, which features the Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, is also coming to an end. Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy did not hold his feelings about it in a fiery rant Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Sports

Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list

The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas star QB to travel, dress for Week 4 game at Texas tech

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in uniform for the No. 22 Longhorns this week as they travel to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener for both teams, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. Ewers' return to uniform comes two weeks after suffered an SC joint sprain in a loss against No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not reveal whether the redshirt freshman will be ready to start against the Red Raiders.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury

Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL

