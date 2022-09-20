ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
CBS News

Federal Reserve hikes key interest rate 0.75 percentage point

The Federal Reserve approved a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point hike to its benchmark interest rate Wednesday in an effort to tackle record inflation. Jeanna Smialek, a Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, joined John Dickerson to discuss the impact of the interest rate hikes on the U.S. economy.
TheStreet

Bitcoin Rises After Fed Rate Hike

Most cryptocurrency prices moved up on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75 percentage point in a continued effort to ease inflation. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, rose 1.5% to $19,365 at last check, while ethereum was off 0.2% to $1,353, according to CoinDesk. The reaction from crypto...
Washington Examiner

Treasury markets deliver recession warning as Fed plots massive rate hike

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to its highest rate since 2011 as investors brace for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates more than previously expected. Benchmark 10-year yields hit 3.518% on Monday before bouncing back down to below 3.5%. Two-year yields inched up to 3.961%, their...
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Axios

What the Fed's "quantitative tightening" mission could mean for the markets

The worst year for stocks since 2008 could still get uglier, as the Fed's effort to pull potentially trillions of dollars out of financial markets hits full steam. Driving the news: The Fed opened up the second front in its war against inflation in recent months, moving to shrink its stockpile of nearly $9 trillion worth of U.S. government bonds — a process known as quantitative tightening.
