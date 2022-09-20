Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Goldman Sachs says if the Fed nails a soft landing, don't expect interest rate cuts until something goes wrong
Goldman Sachs said the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates if it pulls off a soft landing. The only scenario in which the central bank will slash rates is if something goes wrong. Analysts at the bank expect the Fed to hike rates by another 75 basis points in November.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Hawkish Fed Rate Hike; 2-Year Yields Top 4.1%
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive jumbo-sized rate hike, while signaling that even tighter monetary policy will be needed over the coming months in order to tame the fastest inflation in more than four decades. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
Federal Reserve hikes key interest rate 0.75 percentage point
The Federal Reserve approved a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point hike to its benchmark interest rate Wednesday in an effort to tackle record inflation. Jeanna Smialek, a Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, joined John Dickerson to discuss the impact of the interest rate hikes on the U.S. economy.
Bitcoin Rises After Fed Rate Hike
Most cryptocurrency prices moved up on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75 percentage point in a continued effort to ease inflation. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, rose 1.5% to $19,365 at last check, while ethereum was off 0.2% to $1,353, according to CoinDesk. The reaction from crypto...
Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates for fifth time this year to quell inflation
While the cost of groceries and rent are still rising, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates again today in an effort to quell high inflation. Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
Washington Examiner
Treasury markets deliver recession warning as Fed plots massive rate hike
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to its highest rate since 2011 as investors brace for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates more than previously expected. Benchmark 10-year yields hit 3.518% on Monday before bouncing back down to below 3.5%. Two-year yields inched up to 3.961%, their...
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
What the Fed's "quantitative tightening" mission could mean for the markets
The worst year for stocks since 2008 could still get uglier, as the Fed's effort to pull potentially trillions of dollars out of financial markets hits full steam. Driving the news: The Fed opened up the second front in its war against inflation in recent months, moving to shrink its stockpile of nearly $9 trillion worth of U.S. government bonds — a process known as quantitative tightening.
Comments / 0