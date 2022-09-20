ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Horns Ready: Bands Perform at Extravaganza in Killeen, Texas

Music is something that is near and dear to almost everyone's heart. We all have our favorite songs that will never cease to put us in a good mood, or make us dance. And for some young students, playing an instrument becomes part of their daily lives. That includes the awesome young musicians who visited Killeen, Texas recently to show off their skills.
KILLEEN, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Dive Bars in Austin

Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

25 Famous Quotes About Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas is a city with a rich history and culture. From its days as a small frontier town to its present-day status as a major metropolitan area, Austin has always been a place that people have been drawn to. Over the years, many famous and notable people have had...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25

Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Downtown Austin#Central Texas#Famous People#Whole Foods#Travel Destinations#Texans#Kxan
KXAN

Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'

AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
AUSTIN, TX
vivathematadors.com

It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns

I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox7austin.com

Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy