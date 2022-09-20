Read full article on original website
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Horns Ready: Bands Perform at Extravaganza in Killeen, Texas
Music is something that is near and dear to almost everyone's heart. We all have our favorite songs that will never cease to put us in a good mood, or make us dance. And for some young students, playing an instrument becomes part of their daily lives. That includes the awesome young musicians who visited Killeen, Texas recently to show off their skills.
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
3 Austin Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
enchantingtexas.com
25 Famous Quotes About Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas is a city with a rich history and culture. From its days as a small frontier town to its present-day status as a major metropolitan area, Austin has always been a place that people have been drawn to. Over the years, many famous and notable people have had...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25
Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Austin. The officials reported that four vehicles were involved in a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Drive at [..]
Father Of Uvalde Victim Gets Haunting Tattoo In Wake Of Shooting
"Their screams weren’t just silenced. Their voices were indefinitely. We are their voices!"
Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
vivathematadors.com
It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns
I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence
A bullet fired at a hospital pedestrian bridge in Austin highlights a rise in violence against health care workers.
Veterans group provides security amid protest at Pflugerville drag brunch
A photo provided to KXAN showed a group of people with a Nazi flag and transphobic signs, protesting outside of a drag brunch at Hanover's Draft Haus in Pflugerville this last weekend.
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
