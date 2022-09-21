ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

NC police departments work to keep up with growing Spanish speaking population

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina began his law enforcement career, he was the only Spanish speaker at his agency. “I happened to rise up through the ranks in that agency being the first sergeant that was Spanish-speaking and then being the first lieutenant as a Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer,” said Medina.
Garner Town Council approves new public safety station plans

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)—Garner’s Town Council has approved the plans for a new public safety station. These are the Wake County plans for the Caddy Road Public Safety Station, and it is a joint project between the county and Town of Garner, officials stated. The estimated $10.2 million contract...
Raleigh city leaders OK effort to preserve Seaboard Train Station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Seaboard Train Station building in Raleigh will be preserved. At Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting, council members approved rezoning the area where the building sits to allow for a 20-story mixed-use development. It’s win-win for developers and some city preservationists when it...
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Say what?! Deputies return escaped emu to owner in Lee County

TRAMWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they returned an escaped emu to its owner after it was seen wandering around Tramway Wednesday. In photos deputies shared, the emu is seen walking along a road next to a wooded area. According to a...
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
