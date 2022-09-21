Read full article on original website
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
cbs17
NC police departments work to keep up with growing Spanish speaking population
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina began his law enforcement career, he was the only Spanish speaker at his agency. “I happened to rise up through the ranks in that agency being the first sergeant that was Spanish-speaking and then being the first lieutenant as a Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer,” said Medina.
cbs17
Johnston County: No new Moderna COVID-19 boosters until October due to shipping issues
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials say they don’t expect to have the new COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna until early October. The county’s public health department said Thursday that the Moderna bivalent booster is unavailable because of shipping delays from the manufacturer. People across...
cbs17
Garner Town Council approves new public safety station plans
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)—Garner’s Town Council has approved the plans for a new public safety station. These are the Wake County plans for the Caddy Road Public Safety Station, and it is a joint project between the county and Town of Garner, officials stated. The estimated $10.2 million contract...
cbs17
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office pushes priority toward solving violent cold cases
The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced the formation of a new Cold Case Unit. Captain Steven Blakley, Chief of Detectives, said the unit will solely focus on solving violent and felonious crimes of the past.
cbs17
Raleigh city leaders OK effort to preserve Seaboard Train Station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Seaboard Train Station building in Raleigh will be preserved. At Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting, council members approved rezoning the area where the building sits to allow for a 20-story mixed-use development. It’s win-win for developers and some city preservationists when it...
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
cbs17
$1B project breaks ground in Raleigh, bringing more apartments, office space, and eateries
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More apartments, more restaurants and more buildings are coming soon to Raleigh, and it all kicked off on Thursday with the ground breaking of 1,000 Social. The project sits off of St. Alban’s Drive, which is no stranger to traffic. But that traffic, and traffic...
cbs17
‘Non-credible’ threat to Raleigh high school leads to police presence for rest of week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Additional police officers will be present at Enloe High School for the rest of the week after what was described as a non-credible threat to the school was made, officials said. Dr. Jackie Jordan, the school’s principal, said Thursday that a “threatening message” was written...
North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Richmond County pair charged in safecracking investigation
ROCKINGHAM — Two landlords are facing criminal charges, accused of opening a deceased tenant’s safe. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Tony Eugene McLean and and 60-year-old Norma Sue McLean, both of Rockingham, had taken a safe from the home of a tenant who had died.
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
cbs17
Say what?! Deputies return escaped emu to owner in Lee County
TRAMWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they returned an escaped emu to its owner after it was seen wandering around Tramway Wednesday. In photos deputies shared, the emu is seen walking along a road next to a wooded area. According to a...
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was suspended for 365 days after he was found with a loaded gun on the property of St. Pauls High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student was searched after leaving campus and returning. Law enforcement searched the student and found the loaded gun, […]
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 8: Banks-McLaughlin wants to focus on quality of life for all residents
City Council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin was elected to City Council in November of 2019. She is now serving on her second term and plans to prioritize quality of life, public safety and finding a solution to help with homelessness. Quality of life is a prime concern for the council member....
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
The Post and Courier
Man arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting requests 'stand your ground' hearing
MYRTLE BEACH — A man arrested in connection with a Myrtle Beach double homicide last year will appear before a judge in November to argue that his actions were taken in self-defense. Brandon Hembree, 22, of Easley, has requested a hearing to determine if his charges could be dropped...
