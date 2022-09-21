Even though October is still a few days away, Netflix has already given us a preview of what's to come this Halloween season, which, of course, includes a ton of hair-raising flicks. The streaming service has already announced a number of horror films that are set to arrive next month, including a Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone; The Midnight Club from well-known horror filmmaker, Mike Flanagan; a Jeff Wadlow-directed horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow; and The Cabinet of Curiosities from none other than Guillermo del Toro. So, when it comes to fright this year, Netflix didn't come to play games. And to amplify the spine-tingling streaming experience this October, Netflix has launched a horror portal, "Streams & Screams," to provide a suspenseful collection "made for sharing—and scaring."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO