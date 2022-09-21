Read full article on original website
Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food
The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...
Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
With aging infrastructure, billions of dollars in debt tied to coal plants, and no access to federal tax incentives for renewable energy projects, the electric cooperatives that provide energy to most of rural America have been largely unable to transition away from fossil fuels. “We are just flat out never...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Energy bills and farmers' health
Concerns are growing for the mental health of farmers as the cost-of-living crisis hits their sector. In the Midlands, two rural businesses reveal how they are coping with financial pressures. "We all thought Covid was the worst thing but actually - when we look back now - Covid was relatively...
Rural Employment Down 1% Since Pandemic; Metro Employment Climbs
Rural America still isn’t back. Nearly six out of 10 (58.4%) rural counties had fewer jobs this July than in July of 2019, before anyone had heard of Covid-19. Rural counties would have to add more than 210,000 jobs just to get back to where employment was three years ago.
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
Drought decimates Texas' key cotton crop
On Sutton Page's ravaged cotton fields, there is almost nothing left to pick. This year, his harvest is "not well," he says, but in reality, the drought in northern Texas has proven to be a disaster, with most of Page's neighbors not even bothering to harvest their crop, leaving "bare, bare fields."
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Maximizing cattle herd potential through genetic testing
Cattle producers are always looking for ways to improve their animals and get the most out of their herd. With input costs high across the board, maximizing your cattle’s potential is even more important. Genetic testing of cattle can give producers a playbook of how they should fine tune...
Rural Counties with the Most Population Loss Voted the Most Democratic in 2020
In the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden won the popular vote in only 10% of the nation's rural counties. There was a certain type of rural county where Biden doubled that rate of victory. Unfortunately for Democrats, it was rural counties that are losing the most population. From 2010...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, September 21, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the Inflation Reduction Act which had $459 billion included and there’s hope that some of the money for climate-smart agriculture could help out West. About $20 billion is available for those program as well as $5 billion on forestry programs. Western grower groups are asking for immediate drought relief from this program including short-term funding to generate water savings. The bill does include $4 billion for drought programs, as Max explains.
