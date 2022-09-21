Max Armstrong looks at the Inflation Reduction Act which had $459 billion included and there’s hope that some of the money for climate-smart agriculture could help out West. About $20 billion is available for those program as well as $5 billion on forestry programs. Western grower groups are asking for immediate drought relief from this program including short-term funding to generate water savings. The bill does include $4 billion for drought programs, as Max explains.

