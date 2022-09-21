ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cost-of-living crisis: Energy bills and farmers' health

Concerns are growing for the mental health of farmers as the cost-of-living crisis hits their sector. In the Midlands, two rural businesses reveal how they are coping with financial pressures. "We all thought Covid was the worst thing but actually - when we look back now - Covid was relatively...
Agriculture Online

Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding

The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Tennessee Lookout

USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Agriculture Online

Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous

More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
AFP

Drought decimates Texas' key cotton crop

On Sutton Page's ravaged cotton fields, there is almost nothing left to pick. This year, his harvest is "not well," he says, but in reality, the drought in northern Texas has proven to be a disaster, with most of Page's neighbors not even bothering to harvest their crop, leaving "bare, bare fields." 
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Maximizing cattle herd potential through genetic testing

Cattle producers are always looking for ways to improve their animals and get the most out of their herd. With input costs high across the board, maximizing your cattle’s potential is even more important. Genetic testing of cattle can give producers a playbook of how they should fine tune...
nationalhogfarmer.com

Farm Progress America, September 21, 2022

Max Armstrong looks at the Inflation Reduction Act which had $459 billion included and there’s hope that some of the money for climate-smart agriculture could help out West. About $20 billion is available for those program as well as $5 billion on forestry programs. Western grower groups are asking for immediate drought relief from this program including short-term funding to generate water savings. The bill does include $4 billion for drought programs, as Max explains.
