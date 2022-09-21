ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
This $30 Million California Waterfront Mansion Has a Dock Where You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht

It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but finding a place to park your yacht can be something of a hassle. And one California real-estate listing might just help solve it. Located in Corona del Mar, a neighborhood in SoCal’s tony Newport Beach enclave, the custom-built mansion includes 9,129 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The contemporary abode also offers shared ownership of one of the largest private piers in the area. According to listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty and The Smith Group, it can accommodate yachts between 75 and 100 feet long. The...
From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All

The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp

In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch

Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
