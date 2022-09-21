Read full article on original website
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
This $30 Million California Waterfront Mansion Has a Dock Where You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht
It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but finding a place to park your yacht can be something of a hassle. And one California real-estate listing might just help solve it. Located in Corona del Mar, a neighborhood in SoCal’s tony Newport Beach enclave, the custom-built mansion includes 9,129 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The contemporary abode also offers shared ownership of one of the largest private piers in the area. According to listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty and The Smith Group, it can accommodate yachts between 75 and 100 feet long. The...
Eater
From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All
The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch
Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Hyundai, Kia sued in rash of car thefts
Owners of Kia and Hyundai cars filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in Santa Ana federal court alleging companies failed to install technology to thwart car thieves.
National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals allow customers to get a slice of the pie
National Pepperoni Pizza Day has made its grand return and restaurants across the Southland are offering deals so everyone can get a piece of the pie. Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen The Los Angeles-based pizzeria is giving out free small pepperoni pizzas for walk-in customers only. This offer is only valid from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the […]
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
