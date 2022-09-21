Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
Scientists identify 'microprotein' in the brain that puts a person at a 'substantial' risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life
A 'microprotein' significantly raises the risk of Alzheimer's disease in later life if it is mutated, scientists say — with a quarter of those of European ancestry already having the change. Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, analyzed data from more than 8,000 people...
NIH Director's Blog
Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease
An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scientists identify mutated protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease risk
New research is uncovering the role a specific protein might play in developing Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 5 million people in the U.S., according to estimates from 2020. In a study published today in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers identified a new gene from mitochondrial DNA that encodes for a...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
scitechdaily.com
Parkinson’s Breakthrough: A Recent Discovery Could Lead to New Treatments
Scientists take the next step in understanding the role it plays in the disease. There are currently no disease modifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease available that can alter the course of the disease. Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are leading a group of experts from across the world who are attempting to change that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Dozens of gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis
An international research consortium led by UC San Francisco scientists has shown significant differences between the gut bacteria profiles of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and healthy individuals, as well as between MS patients receiving different drug treatments. While some of these changes had been reported before, most are reported for the first time. The group also uncovered novel mechanisms by which these bacteria may potentially influence disease development and treatment response.
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
Nature.com
Pathological oligodendrocyte precursor cells revealed in human schizophrenic brains and trigger schizophrenia-like behaviors and synaptic defects in genetic animal model
Although the link of white matter to pathophysiology of schizophrenia is documented, loss of myelin is not detected in patients at the early stages of the disease, suggesting that pathological evolution of schizophrenia may occur before significant myelin loss. Disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 (DISC1) protein is highly expressed in oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) and regulates their maturation. Recently, DISC1-Î”3, a major DISC1 variant that lacks exon 3, has been identified in schizophrenia patients, although its pathological significance remains unknown. In this study, we detected in schizophrenia patients a previously unidentified pathological phenotype of OPCs exhibiting excessive branching. We replicated this phenotype by generating a mouse strain expressing DISC1-Î”3 gene in OPCs. We further demonstrated that pathological OPCs, rather than myelin defects, drive the onset of schizophrenic phenotype by hyperactivating OPCs' Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, which consequently upregulates Wnt Inhibitory Factor 1 (Wif1), leading to the aberrant synaptic formation and neuronal activity. Suppressing Wif1 in OPCs rescues synaptic loss and behavioral disorders in DISC1-Î”3 mice. Our findings reveal the pathogenetic role of OPC-specific DISC1-Î”3 variant in the onset of schizophrenia and highlight the therapeutic potential of Wif1 as an alternative target for the treatment of this disease.
Nature.com
Human antimicrobial peptide LL-37 contributes to Alzheimer's disease progression
As a prime mover in Alzheimer's disease (AD), microglial activation requires membrane translocation, integration, and activation of the metamorphic protein chloride intracellular channel 1 (CLIC1), which is primarily cytoplasmic under physiological conditions. However, the formation and activation mechanisms of functional CLIC1 are unknown. Here, we found that the human antimicrobial peptide (AMP) LL-37 promoted CLIC1 membrane translocation and integration. It also activates CLIC1 to cause microglial hyperactivation, neuroinflammation, and excitotoxicity. In mouse and monkey models, LL-37 caused significant pathological phenotypes linked to AD, including elevated amyloid-Î², increased neurofibrillary tangles, enhanced neuronal death and brain atrophy, enlargement of lateral ventricles, and impairment of synaptic plasticity and cognition, while Clic1 knockout and blockade of LL-37-CLIC1 interactions inhibited these phenotypes. Given AD's association with infection and that overloading AMP may exacerbate AD, this study suggests that LL-37, which is up-regulated upon infection, may be a driving force behind AD by acting as an endogenous agonist of CLIC1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists discover that a fungus shrinks in size to infect the brain
Scientists from the University of Utah Health have found that Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus, alter in size after it enters a body, increasing the likelihood of infection, according to a press release published by the institution. The fungus may be found in a variety of settings and shows the...
MedicalXpress
Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain
Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
KEYT
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Taking oral or inhaled glucocorticoids, a type of steroid used to curb inflammation in asthma and other autoimmune disorders, may be linked to damaging changes in the white matter of the brain, a new study found. “This study shows that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids are associated with an apparently...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
MedicalXpress
The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
MedicalXpress
Researcher discusses how new imaging tool unravels the brain's complex machinery in health and disease
In Alzheimer's disease, abnormal proteins snake through the brain, causing neurons to wither away and die. But even as these proteins choke out the brain's molecular machinery, some Alzheimer's patients live well into old age without showing any symptoms. Understanding what makes some brains resilient in the face of neurological diseases like Alzheimer's could be a key to future treatments.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
New Phase 3 Trial Data Back P2B001 as Therapy for Early Parkinson’s
New trial data suggest that the combination therapy P2B001 for early Parkinson’s disease may offer effective symptom control with significantly fewer side effects — notably, less daytime sleepiness — than available treatments. The therapy, being developed by the Israeli-based Pharma Two B, could potentially be a first-line,...
Medical News Today
Record $126M grant to help map the brain, better understand diseases like Alzheimer's
There is still much scientists do not know about the human brain. The Salk Institute recently launched the Center for Multiomic Human Brain Cell Atlas to better understand how brain cells work and change as we grow older. Experts hope findings from the new Center will help create potential therapies...
Comments / 0