Rays’ Shane McClanahan leaves game due to apparent injury

Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan exits Tuesday's game in the fifth inning, flexing his shoulder. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning due to apparent injury.

McClanahan was flexing his shoulder after a 3-0 pitch to Jeremy Pena, drawing a visit to the mound from manager Kevin Cash and assistant athletic trainer Mike Sandoval. After a brief conversation, Cash indicated that McClanahan was leaving the game. Shawn Armstrong replaced him.

McClanahan had just rejoined the Rays on Thursday in Toronto, having missed 15 days with a left shoulder impingement. That issue surfaced while McClanahan was warming up for an Aug. 30 start in Miami, but was said to be alleviated by a cortisone shot administered two days later.

McClanahan had been having a rough outing Tuesday, giving up a season high-matching five runs over four innings, allowing five hits and four walks (including the one to Pena that was completed by Armstrong but charged to McClanahan), throwing only 45 of his 80 pitches for strikes.

This story will be updated.

• • •

