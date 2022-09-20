ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays’ Shane McClanahan leaves game due to apparent injury

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan exits Tuesday's game in the fifth inning, flexing his shoulder. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning due to apparent injury.

McClanahan was flexing his shoulder after a 3-0 pitch to Jeremy Pena, drawing a visit to the mound from manager Kevin Cash and assistant athletic trainer Mike Sandoval. After a brief conversation, Cash indicated that McClanahan was leaving the game. Shawn Armstrong replaced him.

McClanahan had just rejoined the Rays on Thursday in Toronto, having missed 15 days with a left shoulder impingement. That issue surfaced while McClanahan was warming up for an Aug. 30 start in Miami, but was said to be alleviated by a cortisone shot administered two days later.

McClanahan had been having a rough outing Tuesday, giving up a season high-matching five runs over four innings, allowing five hits and four walks (including the one to Pena that was completed by Armstrong but charged to McClanahan), throwing only 45 of his 80 pitches for strikes.

This story will be updated.

• • •

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Rays will win 2022 World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays might be running on a relatively cheap payroll, but that has not stopped them from putting a competitive team together. If they sustain their current form, they are going to make the MLB postseason again. But how far they would go in the playoffs will depend on a few major factors, three of which we are going to discuss below.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022

The Houston Astros will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston...
Tampa Bay Times

Jose Siri is missed by Astros, welcomed by Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri said all the right things leading up to his first meeting with his former Astros team. How he appreciated the opportunity they gave him after nearly eight years in the minors. How he was looking forward to seeing them this week at Tropicana Field and next week in Houston. And, with a broad smile, how he was hoping to show them what they’re missing since trading him Aug. 1 to the Rays.
Tampa Bay Times

Rays call up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A; Blue Jays in town

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added some versatile depth Thursday by calling up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A for his first stint in the majors. Mastrobuoni, 26, is a left-handed hitter who can play pretty much anywhere on the field. To make room on the active roster, Rene Pinto, who had been serving as the third catcher, was optioned back to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Kevin Herget was designated for assignment.
Tampa Bay Times

Growing pains magnified for Plant High alumnus Christian Watson in Green Bay

It seemed a fly route toward a first impression. On his debut snap as a pro, Packers rookie Christian Watson dashed down the right side, sprinting effortlessly past Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. As Aaron Rodgers’ spiral began its descent, Watson — roughly 4 yards behind Peterson at that point — extended his hands for a catch sure to make a league-wide statement.
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs veterans Josh Wells, Giovani Bernard headed to injured reserve

TAMPA — Not coincidentally, the team with the NFL’s oldest roster also has one of its oldest injury reports. The Bucs on Wednesday placed 31-year-old backup offensive tackle Josh Wells (calf) and 30-year-old backup running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next four weeks. The news comes a day after the Tampa Bay Times confirmed that veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, 32, could miss up to a month with a plantar fascia tear in his left foot.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

