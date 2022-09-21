Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Fox 19
Blue Ash gun shop owner pleads guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner of a Blue Ash gun shop pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to manufacturing and selling firearms without a license and knowingly reporting sales incorrectly, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. Owner and operator of Opticzoom and Liminsport Gun Shop...
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging
Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
Over 400 pounds of marijuana hidden in shipment of dehumidifiers seized in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection uncovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana concealed in a shipment of dehumidifiers last weekend. >>PHOTOS: Over 400 pounds of marijuana found concealed in dehumidifier shipment in Cincinnati. The shipment arrived in Cincinnati from Ontario, Canada Saturday and were discovered...
Kettering Police Department seeks help in identifying three suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three people suspected in stealing a credit card, according to the departments facebook post. The two females featured below are suspected in stealing a credit card, the post said. Video surveillance shows the man at the...
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
Fox 19
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The defense team for George Wagner IV returned from a one-hour break Wednesday and immediately requested a mistrial. The defense argued the “grisly” images shown in the trial would evoke anger from the jurors. Wagner IV’s attorney said that anger would in turn be used against his client.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
WLWT 5
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
wvxu.org
More Ohio cities move to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
UPDATE: No injuries reported in Greene County school bus crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports
SILVER CREEK TWP., Greene County — UPDATE: A Greeneview Local School District bus was involved in a vehicle crash with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >> No charges to be filed in Clearcreek Twp. shooting that left police officer...
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
