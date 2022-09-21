Read full article on original website
University of Kansas professor who concealed ties to China has three of four convictions tossed by judge
Five months after a federal jury convicted him of illegally concealing work he did for China, a judge has thrown out three of the four convictions against a University of Kansas researcher. Feng "Franklin" Tao was guilty of one count of making a false statement but not of three counts...
Trump-appointed judge convicts three Jan. 6 defendants but acquits two of them on obstruction charge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward. Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but...
Judge Grants Trump's Petition, Bars Prosecutors From Using "Key Pieces of Evidence"
A judge has granted Donald Trump's legal petition for a special master to review documents that were seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid, effectively barring "key pieces of evidence" from being used by federal prosecutors.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday.
Judge Signals ‘Preliminary’ Intent to Side with Trump’s Lawyers After Mar-a-Lago Search Due to ‘Exceptional Circumstances Presented’ by Case
A federal district court judge in Florida on Saturday signaled her “preliminary” intent to appoint a special master to review a tranche of material recovered from former President Donald Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach, Florida. An Aug. 8, 2022 FBI search of Trump’s palatial Mar-a-Lago...
Kansas man sentenced to federal prison for performing fake autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas man, who had already been banned from doing business in the state for performing illegal autopsies, has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud in connection with the autopsies. Shawn Parcells pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in May 2022 after accepting...
What is the Indian Child Welfare Act at the center of a new Supreme Court case?
Story at a glance The Indian Child Welfare Act sets federal standards to prioritize keeping Native American children with their nuclear or extended family, their tribe or a member of another tribe before being placed in non-Native American foster and adoptive homes. The law was enacted by Congress in 1978 after the federal government recognized…
DOJ investigating allegations that Kansas City police racially discriminated against Black officers
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination against Black officers, according to a letter sent to the agency Monday.
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.“This $250 million...
Fugitive 'Fat Leonard' was captured at a Venezuela airport trying to flee to Russia after escaping house arrest
The former military contractor behind a major Navy scandal cut his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and fled house arrest while waiting to be sentenced.
Trump lawyers ordered to say whether they believe FBI planted evidence
The Brooklyn federal judge in charge of reviewing the 11,000 documents which the FBI seized from former president Donald Trump’s home during an 8 August search has ordered the ex-president’s legal team to say whether they believe agents planted evidence to incriminate the former president. Since announcing that...
Louisiana Federal Judge Blocks Mask and Vaccine Mandate for Head Start Workers, Children: This Case Is ‘Ultimately About the Separation of Powers’
A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked enforcement of a Department of Health and Human Services directive requiring employees and volunteers with the Head Start early education program to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The ruling came in the case of Louisiana v. Becerra, which names...
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action
A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
Why Biden’s premature COVID ending could help it surge
This week, President Biden said what millions of Americans have been hoping to hear since the spring of 2020: “The pandemic is over.”. I understand the impulse to close the book and move on. But I am deeply concerned that this declaration is not only premature but also dangerous.
No Accountability For HBCU Bomb Threats Prompts Uncertainty On Black Campuses
Dozens of bomb threats against historically Black colleges this year alone have not resulted in a single arrest. The post No Accountability For HBCU Bomb Threats Prompts Uncertainty On Black Campuses appeared first on NewsOne.
