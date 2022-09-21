ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Law & Crime

Judge Signals ‘Preliminary’ Intent to Side with Trump’s Lawyers After Mar-a-Lago Search Due to ‘Exceptional Circumstances Presented’ by Case

A federal district court judge in Florida on Saturday signaled her “preliminary” intent to appoint a special master to review a tranche of material recovered from former President Donald Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach, Florida. An Aug. 8, 2022 FBI search of Trump’s palatial Mar-a-Lago...
The Independent

Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged

Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.“This $250 million...
Law & Crime

Louisiana Federal Judge Blocks Mask and Vaccine Mandate for Head Start Workers, Children: This Case Is ‘Ultimately About the Separation of Powers’

A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked enforcement of a Department of Health and Human Services directive requiring employees and volunteers with the Head Start early education program to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The ruling came in the case of Louisiana v. Becerra, which names...
FOXBusiness

Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action

A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
