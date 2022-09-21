LUBBOCK, Texas – Junior Kelly Keller wins her third straight match of the fall to advance to the round of 16 in the ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit on Wednesday. It was another Razorback battle as Keller faced freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso in the first round of the main draw. Keller took a decisive 6-1 win in the first set, but Gomez-Alonso kept it close in the second. Keller ultimately came out on top 7-6 to advance to the second round of the main draw.

