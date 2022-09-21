Read full article on original website
Razorback Doubles Advance to Semis in ITF Fayetteville Futures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team finished its fourth day at the ITF Fayetteville Futures with singles and doubles main draw both in action. Junior Adrien Burdet got the day started with his Round of 16 singles match against Radu Mihai Papoe. Burdet dropped the first set 2-6, keeping it close in the second but falling 4-6.
Arkansas Gears Up for First SEC Meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks travel to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in a SEC matchup against the Gators and Nova Southeastern on Friday, Sept. 23. Arkansas will also travel down to Lakeland, Fla. to face the Florida Southern Moccasins on Saturday, Sept. 24. Opponents: Florida Gators, Nova Southeastern Sharks,...
No. 9 Razorbacks face early test in Jamboree elite field
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas, ranked No. 9 nationally, will race a full squad for the first time this season as the Razorbacks compete in Oklahoma State’s Jamboree on Saturday morning amid a field that features six of the top nine teams in the nation. In total there will...
Hogs Drop SEC Opener to Tigers
In what was a tight battle from start to finish, the No. 20 Razorbacks battled back to force a fifth set in their opening SEC match, but LSU came away victorious 3-2 and handed Arkansas its first loss since Aug. 27. It was the first five-set match of the season...
Keller Advances at ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit
LUBBOCK, Texas – Junior Kelly Keller wins her third straight match of the fall to advance to the round of 16 in the ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit on Wednesday. It was another Razorback battle as Keller faced freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso in the first round of the main draw. Keller took a decisive 6-1 win in the first set, but Gomez-Alonso kept it close in the second. Keller ultimately came out on top 7-6 to advance to the second round of the main draw.
Hogs set to play seven games in state in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host seven home games inside the state during the 2023 season, including the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Catamounts and Hogs will square off in the Capital City to...
