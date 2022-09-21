Read full article on original website
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Topping off a landmark
WALTERVILLE: The "Gateway sign" at the western entrance of the McKenzie Valley was being readied for completion by workers last week. Supporters of the project, like the McKenzie River Chamber of Commerce, say it was originally designed to welcome tourists by now will "have even greater significance as a way to help encourage and give hope to communities and residents as they rebuild following the devastating Holiday Farm Fire."
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
kezi.com
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Hellraiser Playground for Kids – Has Eugene Park Lost It’s Mind? [PHOTOS]
Has Eugene, Oregon Parks & Rec lost their g**d*** minds? Just look at the monstrosity in the photo above: a rope and wall for climbing, and two slides; sculpted in the nightmarish image of the Hellraiser movie franchise's iconic villain, Pinhead, who looks just as creepy and blasphemous in plastic-and-steel.
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
kezi.com
Cleanup of some homes near shuttered wood treatment plant delayed, Oregon DEQ says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Cleanup of soil at five homes near the closed-down J.H. Baxter and Co. Incorporated wood treatment plant in west Eugene has been delayed to early 2023 due to higher-than-expected concentrations of toxins, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said. According to the Oregon DEQ, the soil at...
987thebull.com
Oregon Humane Society Rescues 38 Dogs, 87 Cats
(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Humane Society is caring for 125 dogs and cats following two separate rescues over the last week. Officials say 38 Alaskan Malamutes were removed from an overwhelmed breeder near Oakridge. A total of 87 cats and kittens were removed from a neglect case in Salem. The cats are part of an ongoing investigation and aren’t available for adoption. The malamutes are receiving medical care and grooming and will be available for adoption in Portland and Salem later this week.
KATU.com
Over 1,000 housing units under development for chronically homeless people in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services is on track to exceed its 2019 goal to create at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide by 2023. Andrea Bell, OHSC director, explained that the goal represented a shift in priorities for the agency's five-year housing plan laid out in 2019. The agency has historically been focused on meeting the need for affordable and low-income housing, which is based on a percentage of the median income.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release
City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
klcc.org
Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant
There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
kptv.com
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
Channel 6000
Pot, hash oil, $82K, luxury car seized in Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges. The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was...
