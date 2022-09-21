SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO