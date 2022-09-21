ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munnsville, NY

WKTV

Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery

SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with 9 counts of possession of a forged instrument, following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles for profit. A search...
SCHUYLER LAKE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Help locate this missing teen

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff's detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
CAMILLUS, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
ROME, NY
City
Munnsville, NY
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
Madison County, NY
Crime & Safety
wxhc.com

SPCA Offering Award After Finding Cat Shot in Face and Head

The Cortland County SPCA is offering a reward of $1,000 dollars for information that will lead to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in shooting a cat in the face and head. The reward is being sponsored and provided by the New York State Humane Association. Yesterday,...
HARFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD looking for info on fight suspects

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department says a large fight took place at Stevens Field Park in Rome on September 21st, leading to multiple people being injured, and they need help identifying suspects. Around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at Frederick and West Court Streets to...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; 'I want them to kill me'

Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
localsyr.com

Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital for a "large laceration" to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Woman killed in one car crash in Otsego County

OTEGO, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman was killed Tuesday in a one-car crash on County Highway 7 in the Town of Otsego. A New York State Police investigation found that Jennifer Thayer, 45 years old, of Otsego, was driving her car northbound on County Highway 7 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

