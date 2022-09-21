Read full article on original website
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
WKTV
Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery
SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with 9 counts of possession of a forged instrument, following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles for profit. A search...
cnyhomepage.com
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Syracuse Common Councilor’s explanation to police on domestic incident that led to arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking a woman on two separate occasions provided police with his own account of the incidents. Amir Gethers, 27, was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment Wednesday, according to criminal complaint documents filed in Syracuse City Court.
wxhc.com
SPCA Offering Award After Finding Cat Shot in Face and Head
The Cortland County SPCA is offering a reward of $1,000 dollars for information that will lead to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in shooting a cat in the face and head. The reward is being sponsored and provided by the New York State Humane Association. Yesterday,...
Oneida Police Looking for “Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week”
Oneida City Police are looking for a 54-year-old white male who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Division. Police say Michael A. Merrill, who's residence is unknown is wanted through a bench warrant that includes Sex Abuse...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD looking for info on fight suspects
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department says a large fight took place at Stevens Field Park in Rome on September 21st, leading to multiple people being injured, and they need help identifying suspects. Around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at Frederick and West Court Streets to...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller witnessed people running away
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in his 20s was reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side Wednesday, according to 911 dispatches. Around 1:00 p.m., a man called 911 to report he was shot in the stomach and the leg near the intersection of Delaware Street and Sabine Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man faces multiple charges after holding woman against her will
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Wayne County man is accused of holding a woman against her will, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 17, deputies responded to a call on Wadsworth Road in Wolcott around 3 a.m. to an incident stemming from family trouble. They...
Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’
Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
localsyr.com
Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
NY Man Faces Felony For Mother’s Day ‘Prank’ on Ex-Employer
An upstate New York man went too far as he apparently wanted to settle a score with his former employer. He's now admitting his 'prank' wasn't harmless after New York State Police arrested him on a felony charge. The incident dates back to Mother's Day of this year and involved...
cnyhomepage.com
Woman killed in one car crash in Otsego County
OTEGO, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman was killed Tuesday in a one-car crash on County Highway 7 in the Town of Otsego. A New York State Police investigation found that Jennifer Thayer, 45 years old, of Otsego, was driving her car northbound on County Highway 7 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
WKTV
Woman facing 9 animal cruelty charges after several animals seized from farm in Otsego County
BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is still caring for several neglected animals rescued from a farm on Highway 4 in Butternuts late last week during an animal cruelty investigation. The shelter helped the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office seize 19 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a...
