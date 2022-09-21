Read full article on original website
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman, deputy save abandoned dog near Orange County bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
fox4now.com
Baby dolphin rescued off Florida coast cannot return to the wild
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — SeaWorld Orlando said the baby dolphin in its care for the past nine weeks could not return to the wild. In July 2022, lifeguards with Clearwater Fire and Rescue noticed a dolphin without its mother. The dolphin was found unresponsive and tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
allears.net
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World
There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
WESH
Incredible video shows chopper lifting plane wreckage from marshy area of Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An amazing video provided to WESH by viewer Mary Hanbury shows a helicopter lifting the wreckage of a plane crash in Osceola County. The video shows the plane being pulled up from the marshy area where it went down and lifted onto a trailer. The...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
WESH
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida business will make you extra scary for Halloween
For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida Jerk Festival coming to Apopka
The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Bay News 9
Anonymous donor offers $200,000 reward for info on Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — An anonymous donor came forward with a $200,000 reward for continuing the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who has been missing since Nov. 17, 2011. What You Need To Know. Orlando Police Department detectives have not reported any new leads or developments on the...
This Is The Best Place To Visit In Florida
U.S. News & World Report ranked the best places to travel in the Sunshine State.
click orlando
50-foot waves: Saildrone shows us what it’s like inside Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fifty-foot waves. Winds over 100 mph. A NOAA Saildrone took video from inside the center of Hurricane Fiona this week, giving us a view of the storm at ocean level. The vehicle, which is about 362.5 miles southwest of Bermuda, was maneuvered in Fiona’s path to collect data.
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
Click10.com
Hundreds of cans of beer spill onto Florida highway after multiple semis collide
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light spilled onto a Florida interstate Wednesday morning after several tractor-trailers collided. Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS...
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
WESH
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
