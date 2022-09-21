ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Baby dolphin rescued off Florida coast cannot return to the wild

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — SeaWorld Orlando said the baby dolphin in its care for the past nine weeks could not return to the wild. In July 2022, lifeguards with Clearwater Fire and Rescue noticed a dolphin without its mother. The dolphin was found unresponsive and tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World

There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
This Florida business will make you extra scary for Halloween

For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
Florida Jerk Festival coming to Apopka

The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather

Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
