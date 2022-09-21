Read full article on original website
I just can't understand how so many teens feel life in prison would be better than the most despicable life outside in freedom ..regards to the woman and her loved ones..just sad 😔
Ex-Illinois officer charged in 2020 deadly shooting of man who was Jacksonville native
WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a man and seriously wounding his girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. A grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday against former Waukegan police...
JSO: Woman shot multiple times, killed in shooting at Argyle Forest motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person is dead after a shooting outside Baymont Inn and Suites on Youngerman Circle East in Argyle Forest. JSO reports at 7:34 p.m. Officers responded finding one woman who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken...
JTA board member arrested for DUI, was driving through red lights, Jacksonville police report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority board member was arrested Friday after police say he was driving under the influence. Kevin Holzendorf, 55, was spotted by an officer driving through “two steady red lights at Monument Rd. and Interstate 295,” according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday. Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time,...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Police report provides more details about driving school instructor accused of molesting student
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An instructor at a Jacksonville driving school accused of molesting a 16-year-old student appeared back in court Thursday morning for his arraignment. Cody Satornino, 31, co-owner of My E-Z Pass Driving and Traffic School, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery and soliciting a child on the internet charges.
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
2-year-old girl dies, teen in ICU after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the intensive care unit after they were struck by a car while crossing A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the Patterson...
KH man dared deputies to shoot
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS— A Lake Region man prohibited by court order from stepping foot on a Keystone Heights-area property did so anyway and was tased by three deputies after daring the lawmen to shoot him. Travis Allen Wright, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, burglary,...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
californiaexaminer.net
Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death. Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
‘The felon decided to flee:’ Video shows 2 men arrested for suspected catalytic converter theft
PALM COAST, Fla — Two men suspected of stealing an expensive car part are in jail for drug charges, burglary, and running from police. “The felon decided to flee from us, crashed the car, and then fled on foot,” John Welker said. He’s the Division Chief for the Community Policing division for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
News4Jax.com
2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man convicted in 1996 murder avoids death penalty second time around
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors called the crime “the worst of the worst,” but jurors resisted giving James Belcher the ultimate punishment. Instead, the 63-year-old man will serve the rest of his life in prison instead of returning to death row. Belcher was previously convicted of the 1996...
