wktn.com
Elida Man Killed in Semi Crash on I-75 in Allen County
An Elida man was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-75 in Allen County Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65 year old David Jackson lost control of the semi while traveling north on 75. The vehicle went...
thevillagereporter.com
Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township
Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal SR 31 Crash
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. Deputies and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the scene and found a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra and a red 2006 Freightliner Semi, that was hauling an empty trailer used to transport intermodal containers, had collided on the roadway. The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS crews and was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was transported by the Marysville Fire Department to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
wktn.com
Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County
A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
Elida man dead after Tuesday morning crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 6:30 a.m., David Jackson, 65, of Elida, was driving a 2017 International semi northbound on the interstate when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. Jackson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.
Ottawa woman injured in Williams County crash
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Champaign County Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. crews were called to State Route 55 west of Mad River to reports of a rollover crash with an unresponsive driver, according to initial reports. Crews on the...
Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville
GREENVILLE — Kirt Kiser, initially called a suspect in Wednesday’s statewide Amber Alert, was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a chase through Greenville, according to police. The investigation started with a welfare check on Kiser, who was showing signs of “erratic behavior,” police told News Center 7′s...
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured
VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells ABC21 that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. waiting to turn. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus that was traveling east on Cook Road.
hometownstations.com
A Payne man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert Post is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Payne man in critical condition Saturday night. The post says just after 8 pm, 48-year-old Jeremy Demoss was traveling east on US 224 and failed to negotiate a curve. Demoss traveled off the road, hit a ditch, and went into a corn field.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Monday
A Kenton man was arrested Monday after a domestic situation in Kenton. According to information from the Kenton Police Department, officers received a call concerning a domestic argument in the area of South Market Street at around 9:30 Monday morning. The male subject involved made his way to a house...
AMBER Alert issued for 3 western Ohio children believed to be in danger
GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children in western Ohio who are believed to be in danger. The Greenville Police Department said it received information around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday about two girls and a boy who did not show up to school. Police...
sent-trib.com
OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found
Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
Mercer County road near U.S. 33 to close for 3-4 weeks
CELINA — The Mercer County Engineer has announced a road closure on Winkler Road at the U.S. Route 33 intersection. The road will be closed for three to four weeks for realignment. The length of the project is contingent upon weather conditions. For additional information contact the Mercer County...
hometownstations.com
Family questions charge suspect is facing in connection to the death of Ja'Kia Battle
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A mother is still mourning the loss of a daughter and doesn't understand why the person authorities filed charges against wasn't charged with homicide. Kimberly Battle, along with family and members of the Lima Chapter of the NAACP, gathered today to ask why. Why was the woman authorities arrested in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Ja'Kia Battle only charged with reckless homicide? Kiara Totty was indicted by a grand jury last week, arrested on Saturday, and is out on bail. Ja'Kia Battle was shot in the chest back on October 18, 2021 at a home on Edgewood Drive. She later died on October 19, 2021. Her mother says it was called in as a self-inflicted wound, but an autopsy done in Lucas County later confirmed it was a homicide.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
