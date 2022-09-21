Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Mayor and former mayor want regional jail in Mobridge
The mayor of Mobridge in Walworth County says he wants a regional jail built in his city, in part to house prisoners from other jurisdictions to try to make a profit. Mayor Gene Cox and former Mayor Rick Cain addressed the legislative interim committee that is exploring the use of regional jails to resolve jail and prison overcrowding, as well as the lack of jail beds in rural areas.
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman found dead near Timber Lake
TIMBER LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a missing woman has been found on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Shawn LeBau’s body was found Tuesday night east of Timber Lake, South Dakota. LeBeau had last been seen in White Horse, South Dakota on September 17.
drgnews.com
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming three new providers
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will welcome three new providers in the coming weeks. October 1, 2022, Rena Robbennolt, CNP will join Avera Medical Group Gettysburg full time. Jada Rausch, CNP will also practice one day per week in Gettysburg. In November, Kacie Jacobsen, PA will join the provider practice. Jacobsen...
