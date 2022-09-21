Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Taking shape in Vida
The Vida McKenzie Community Center wants to again thank all its friends, members, and donors for making it possible for the construction of its new building to begin. The first visible activity on the Thompson Lane site began with concrete forming on October 26th. By September 5th the footings were poured and by the 14th, construction of the foundation walls was on its way.
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release
City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
kezi.com
Cleanup of some homes near shuttered wood treatment plant delayed, Oregon DEQ says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Cleanup of soil at five homes near the closed-down J.H. Baxter and Co. Incorporated wood treatment plant in west Eugene has been delayed to early 2023 due to higher-than-expected concentrations of toxins, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said. According to the Oregon DEQ, the soil at...
Oregon wildfire survivors find housing after nearly two years of living in hotels
GATES, Ore. — It's been two years since the Beachie Creek Fire in 2020, but the scars still run deep for many of the survivors. Some are still living out of hotels while others just moved out. Stephanie Lynch and her family is one of those families that has...
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
oregonbusiness.com
Wildfire Season Slams Southern Oregon’s Tourist Economy
Small business owners are adapting their plans, purchasing their own firefighting equipment as blazes worsen. Stephen Hardesty, who owns the Arbor Inn in Oakridge, had his own personal firefighting truck gassed up and ready go when he received a wildfire evacuation order for him and his employees Sept. 9 as the Cedar Creek fire swept through the region.
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
Channel 6000
Pot, hash oil, $82K, luxury car seized in Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges. The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was...
kezi.com
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
Hellraiser Playground for Kids – Has Eugene Park Lost It’s Mind? [PHOTOS]
Has Eugene, Oregon Parks & Rec lost their g**d*** minds? Just look at the monstrosity in the photo above: a rope and wall for climbing, and two slides; sculpted in the nightmarish image of the Hellraiser movie franchise's iconic villain, Pinhead, who looks just as creepy and blasphemous in plastic-and-steel.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Comments / 1