Oak Grove, MO

Carl Robertson
2d ago

The person who takes the drug is responsible for the pain and misery that his death brought to his family. You cannot victimize your self.

Pamela McMullen
2d ago

So sorry...I think all those border people our government has let in brought that mess in and no telling what else...I may be wrong

LJWORLD

2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others

Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
kq2.com

Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
OAK GROVE, MO
921news.com

From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax

On September 18, 2022 just after 7PM the Coroner’s office responded to the Bates County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department. Earlier in the evening EMS and law enforcement had responded to a possible medical emergency at the I-49 outer road just south of Archie. Initial report was a male subject was acting erratically.
BATES COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

