Read full article on original website
Carl Robertson
2d ago
The person who takes the drug is responsible for the pain and misery that his death brought to his family. You cannot victimize your self.
Reply
2
Pamela McMullen
2d ago
So sorry...I think all those border people our government has let in brought that mess in and no telling what else...I may be wrong
Reply(2)
2
Related
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
Oak Grove parents worried after high school students overdose on fentanyl
Last week, three students at Oak Grove High School overdosed on fentanyl, and now, they’re in medical care.
Student in custody for taking gun to North Kansas City High School
A student is in custody after a gun was found in their possession at North Kansas City High School on Wednesday
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide
RIVERSIDE, Mo (KCTV) — For more than 12 years, a daughter has waited to see her father’s killer caught. Erricka McCullen insists she won’t give up on receiving justice for her dad. McCullen remembers her father, Ronald Burns, as a giving and caring man who did not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
KCTV 5
Jury finds David Jungerman guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, a jury announced they had reached a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of 84-year-old David Jungerman for the fatal 2017 shooting of 39-year-old Tom Pickert in his Brookside front yard. A jury found Jungerman guilty on both counts of...
Police investigate Independence student with unloaded gun at middle school
According to the Osage Trail Middle School principal, administrators and the SRO responded after a student brought a gun to campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
KCTV 5
Student brought unloaded gun to Osage Trail Middle School, officials say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is investigating an incident of a student bringing a firearm to school. The Fort Osage School District stated Osage Trail Middle School staff received a report of a student having a gun in their possession. Along with a school resource officer, administrators found the...
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman at Shawnee apartment
Doniel Sublett Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in Johnson County for the deadly shooting of a woman at a Shawnee apartment complex.
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KC police attempting to locate teen not seen in days
Jada White was last seen Monday in the area of E. 81st Street and Wabash Avenue, according to police.
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning. In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver. Crispell said...
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
921news.com
From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax
On September 18, 2022 just after 7PM the Coroner’s office responded to the Bates County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department. Earlier in the evening EMS and law enforcement had responded to a possible medical emergency at the I-49 outer road just south of Archie. Initial report was a male subject was acting erratically.
1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in southeast Kansas City
One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in southwest Kansas City, Missouri, late Wednesday morning.
kttn.com
Patrol arrests man from hale on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale man in Carroll County the morning of September 22nd on multiple allegations. Thirty-six year old Ronald Hines was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs, felony delivery of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance and failing to maintain the right half of the road.
Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman killed following a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
Comments / 4