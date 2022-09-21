It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO