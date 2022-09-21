ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 4

Richard
2d ago

I guess that’s what happens when naked killers with machetes or walk in the streets is it me or is that normal?

Reply
3
Related
The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie revealed to have tax lien

District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie has an IRS tax lien against her and her husband for $63,186. The lien was filed with the L.A. County Recorder’s Office in 2016 for unpaid personal income taxes, covering the years 2009 to 2014. A copy of the IRS lien was posted on local Facebook pages last week, including “Redondo Chamber Unmasked,” “Batsh#t Crazy Redondo,” and “Eye On Redondo Truth Be Told.”
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Homelessness#Politics Local
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
Long Beach Post

Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional

The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Inglewood city treasurer ordered to pay fees in employment dispute

Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Canyon News

West Hollywood Encourages Community To Prepare For Emergencies

WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is alerting community members to act by creating an emergency preparedness plan with family and neighbors, and pets. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone to stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters or emergencies. The federal government’s website, ready.gov recommended a step-by-step...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy