Richard
2d ago
I guess that’s what happens when naked killers with machetes or walk in the streets is it me or is that normal?
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.
easyreadernews.com
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie revealed to have tax lien
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie has an IRS tax lien against her and her husband for $63,186. The lien was filed with the L.A. County Recorder’s Office in 2016 for unpaid personal income taxes, covering the years 2009 to 2014. A copy of the IRS lien was posted on local Facebook pages last week, including “Redondo Chamber Unmasked,” “Batsh#t Crazy Redondo,” and “Eye On Redondo Truth Be Told.”
foxla.com
'Our city is in trouble,' Caruso says he can bring change to LA if elected mayor
"Our city is in trouble and I want to help. crime is dampening dreams, it continues to rise. Homelessness, the count continues to rise. People are scared, people are worried," stated LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Discovering Community At Black Market Flea, LA Mayor And Sheriff Debates, Santa Monica’s Racist Past
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
kpcc.org
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?. California's attorney general on Tuesday took over a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced...
indybay.org
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
smobserved.com
Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass
Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
Sheriff Villanueva Joins J&K to Give His Take On The Keuhl Investigation
Sheriff Villanueva joins the show to discuss his removal from the Sheila Kuehl probe!
Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional
The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Inglewood city treasurer ordered to pay fees in employment dispute
Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Canyon News
West Hollywood Encourages Community To Prepare For Emergencies
WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is alerting community members to act by creating an emergency preparedness plan with family and neighbors, and pets. An emergency preparedness plan can help everyone to stay safe and effectively communicate during and after potential disasters or emergencies. The federal government’s website, ready.gov recommended a step-by-step...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
