Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
Shocking moment college football coach is apparently fired on the field after a loss
ARIZONA STATE apparently wasted no time in firing head coach Herm Edwards. Let go following their 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a new video has surfaced that shows both Arizona's President and it's Athletic Director speaking to Edwards on the field immediately following the loss. Some have taken...
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Nick Saban Says He Warned Alabama Defensive Backs Against Doing 1 Thing
Nick Saban has been warning his defensive players about one thing that's pretty common in football. The Alabama head coach has been chewing out his players when they clap their hands after they make a mistake. “You’re telling the other team you messed up," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday...
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet on Rocky Top as Tennessee hosts Florida to renew the old animosity in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. This time, the matchup has the added benefit of both teams being featured in the AP top 25 rankings, with a ton on the line in the East Division standings. ...
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football preview, prediction
Notre Dame is coming off Win No. 1 of the Marcus Freeman era and now takes it on the road to ACC Country against North Carolina in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Freeman is coming off his first win as Irish head coach, a close, 7-pointer at home to Cal, while the Tar Heels are ...
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Jalen Hill death latest news – Former UCLA player, 22, dies after ‘disappearing in Costa Rica’ as cause of death unknown
FORMER Bruins star Jalen Hill has died after "going missing", according to his father - but a cause of death is currently unknown. George Hill wrote on Instagram that the former UCLA forward died aged 22 after reportedly going missing in Costa Rica. The sports star's cause of death is...
Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans
Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
