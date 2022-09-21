Hilarie Burton Talks 'Advocacy' in 'It Couldn't Happen Here,' Reveals Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan ​Joined New Episodes of SundanceTV True Crime Series (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Related
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
ETOnline.com
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)
NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
Lori Loughlin’s First Movie Role Since Prison Revealed: She’s A ‘Genre-Defining Star’
Lori Loughlin will be back on your TV screens in the near future. The 58-year-old actress will star in the Great American Family TV movie Fall Into Winter, a romantic comedy that will premiere in early January 2023. This marks Lori’s first TV movie role since 2018. “Lori is...
digitalspy.com
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Maci Bookout Reveals the 'Hard' Part of Bentley Entering His Teens (Exclusive)
Maci Bookout is learning all about the ups and downs of raising a teenager now that her oldest son Bentley is officially in his teen years. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star opened up to PopCulture.com about the hardest and best parts of this new era of her life as a mom ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
'You Did This To Me': Sharon Osbourne Slams CBS, Reveals What Went Down After Her Exit From 'The Talk'
Last year, Sharon Osbourne swiftly left The Talk after she was slammed for defending Piers Morgan's controversial views. Now, she's finally spilling the tea behind the dramatic ordeal. In her last episode, Osbourne shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also supported Morgan when he...
Pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin on final journey revealed as surf-mad soldier, bodybuilder and teenage underdog
THE pallbearers hailed as heroes for carrying the Queen’s coffin on her final journey included a surf-mad soldier, a bodybuilder and a teenage underdog. Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski and Guardsman Fletcher Cox lined one side of the casket. On the opposite...
TV Fanatic
Marc Blucas to Star Opposite Candace Cameron Bure in GAC Movie A Christmas... Present
Marc Blucas is teaming up with Candace Cameron Bure. Great American Family today announced Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys, Swagger) has joined the cast of A Christmas…Present, co-starring with Candace Cameron Bure. The movie is set to premiere in November 2022. The film is the concept...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Anthony Anderson Teases 'Black-ish' Reunion Following Show's Finale (Exclusive)
The hit ABC series Black-ish came to an end earlier this year after being on the air for eight seasons. With the way television is going, it wouldn't be surprising if the series were rebooted or returned for a reunion show in the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Black-ish star and executive producer Anthony Anderson teased the idea of bringing the show back since he loved being part of it.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner: Season 24 Will Be About Olivia Benson’s ‘Healing and Deep Trauma’
David Graziano, who takes over showrunning duties on “Law & Order: SVU” from longtime executive producer Warren Leight, told TheWrap that Season 24 will be all about “healing and deep trauma” for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who’s been put through the wringer over the last two decades on the NBC show.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunners Speak Out About Benson and Stabler’s Romance
Yes, we still want a Law & Order: SVU with a romantic future for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. And according to the series showrunner, it might rely solely on the actors’ time schedules. Until spring of 2021, the talk about Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed
Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Teases 'Bumps' For Rollins and Carisi's Relationship Ahead of Kelli Giddish's Departure
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 will start off with the mega-crossover with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime, but after that, things get really testy for Capt. Olivia Benson and her team. Benson will have her hands full with a new chief, played by Narcos star Maurice Compte. Meanwhile, A.D.A. Sonny Carisi and Det. Amanda Rollins will see their story eventually come to a close as Kelli Giddish is leaving.
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
TV Fanatic
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
Comments / 0