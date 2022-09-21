Read full article on original website
Detectives dig for answers in overnight homicide along South Tryon Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are digging for answers in a homicide that took place in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street overnight. When officers got there, they found a person lying on the ground. WBTV spoke to people who live in the area who, as...
Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
Several displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire
Several displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire.
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte after victim shot multiple times
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed. The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 12000 Deaton Hill Drive, which is in the Highland Park neighborhood. Once at the scene, officers found a...
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville reopens after massive tree falls
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Traffic has reopened after a large tree took down power lines and fell across a busy road in Huntersville. The tree was down on Bud Henderson Road, which serves as a major cut-through for drivers between Gilead and Beatties Ford roads. It blocked the road...
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead overnight along a sidewalk in southwest Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is along South Tryon Street just before Steele Creek Road and just outside the Haven at Rivergate apartments. Police say they...
One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte
One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date.
One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport. Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte
More than 3K customers without power due to line fire in west Charlotte

Samaritan's Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits. Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm, is now moving away from the Caribbean and setting its sights on Bermuda. Sister of Watauga County shooter speaks out about lack of action before killings.
Retired NYPD officer and restaurant employees help save woman from car in Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good Samaritans in Mooresville are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a woman from a sinking car in Lake Norman on Wednesday. Mooresville Fire and Rescue tell WBTV a car drove off Williamson Road into the lake around 3 pm, prompting action from employees and customers at a nearby restaurant.
Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day
Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. Officials arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson for allegedly killing 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond. According to...
“Thank you to everybody who stepped up,” Morgan Chair finds new location after devastating fire
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County business is proving to be resilient after a massive fire destroyed their building in Stanfield last Friday. Morgan Chair has a new location with the same staff, and a new hope for the future of their business. The owner is thanking the community...
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Lancaster High threat Thursday ‘unsubstantiated’ after district, police investigate
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a very long week for area schools, as several have faced violent threats. Thankfully, all turned out to be bogus. WBTV brought you those stories for the past few days. Now, you can add students at one South Carolina school to the list.
Suspect wanted in Scotland County murder arrested in Charlotte, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a murder case over the summer is back in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Timonte Purvis has been on the run since July after they said he shot and killed Calib Miles along Old Wire Road near Highway 381.
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
