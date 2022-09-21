ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., man charged with murder

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing woman was found dead in Laurens County. A man, who was also reported missing, was found in Colorado and charged with murder.

A missing person case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday.

William Loyd Cagle (From: Denver Police Department)

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a property at the 7700 block of Neely Ferry Road for a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd).

Deputies said they found a person dead on the property around 9:20 a.m.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Terry Ann Chermak, 49, of Laurens. Chermak died from a single gunshot wound.

Cagle, 48, was arrested Tuesday evening in Denver, Colorado on a murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

The Greenville Police Department said early Tuesday that they had taken a missing persons report involving Chermak who had been missing from downtown Greenville.

Investigators said a concerned friend reported Chermak missing.

Police said their investigation resulted in the case being turned over to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

