After fifteen years, Disney is diving back into the world of Enchanted, with the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted set to arrive on Disney+ later this fall. The film will see Amy Adams' Giselle thrown into another new fairy tale-inspired adventure — and will pit her against a new villain in the form of Malvina Monroe, played by Maya Rudolph. The film's first trailer hinted that Malvina will be a housewife in the new neighborhood that Giselle and her family move into, which complicates things once Giselle wishes for everything to be like a fairy tale once again. As Rudolph teased during the film's presentation at this month's D23 Expo, "it was really fun" getting to step into the role — even if it had some complications.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO