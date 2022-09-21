Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star
Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett
[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Disenchanted: Maya Rudolph Teases Villain Role in Disney+ Sequel
After fifteen years, Disney is diving back into the world of Enchanted, with the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted set to arrive on Disney+ later this fall. The film will see Amy Adams' Giselle thrown into another new fairy tale-inspired adventure — and will pit her against a new villain in the form of Malvina Monroe, played by Maya Rudolph. The film's first trailer hinted that Malvina will be a housewife in the new neighborhood that Giselle and her family move into, which complicates things once Giselle wishes for everything to be like a fairy tale once again. As Rudolph teased during the film's presentation at this month's D23 Expo, "it was really fun" getting to step into the role — even if it had some complications.
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Cast as Fiyero in Wicked Movies
Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes. Dearest readers, the Wicked movies have officially found their Fiyero. Director Jon M. Chu confirmed on Sept. 21 that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the beloved musical, joining the likes of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
UK Jewish Film Festival To Host Single-Shot Feature ‘Shttl’ & Helena Bonham Carter-Narrated Doc ‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’
EXCLUSIVE: The UK Jewish Film Festival (November 10-20) has revealed its lineup of 2022 gala screenings and premieres, including special presentations of the single shot drama Shttl and Three Minutes: A Lengthening, the WWII drama co-produced by Steve McQueen and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. Shttl will screen as the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Bacon: ‘I turned down dancing to Footloose dressed as an M&M. My wife doesn’t like it when food talks’
Since the 80s, I’ve owned a farm with miniature horses and alpacas. We recently got a couple of pigs, June and Jonny, who I adore, so I don’t eat bacon any more. I don’t want to eat things that I have, so I don’t eat dog, horse, goat or pig.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: First Photo Of Young Queen Charlotte In ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
Netflix and Shondaland have released the first photo from the newly titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, from Shonda Rhimes. The photo (seen below) features India Amarteifio, who stars as the Young Queen Charlotte. Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury)...
NFL・
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
The 20 Most-Anticipated Films of the Season
The Toronto International Film Festival has long marked the start of the fall movie season, the time when new releases finally start to transition from mass-appeal blockbusters to something a little more grown-up and suited for the Oscars. After two years limited by the pandemic, TIFF returned in 2022 to its robust, splashy self, loaded with gala premieres and more than 200 new features. Below are some of the best films my colleague Shirley Li and I saw in Toronto; almost all of our selections will be released in theaters or on streaming over the next few months.
Collider
'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series Adds Parker Posey and Wagner Moura
Parker Posey and Wagner Moura have boarded Prime Video's upcoming series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Variety has reported. The duo, whose character details are kept tightly under wraps, have recurring roles in a cast that is led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and also features the likes of Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano.
Director Alex Lehmann Opens Up About Making The Rom-Com Meet Cute - Exclusive Interview
How many of us would choose to live out our meet cute again and again if we could? In the new film "Meet Cute," Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) has the opportunity to do exactly that. Shortly after feeling sparks with a great guy named Gary (Pete Davidson), Sheila discovers a tanning bed that doubles as a time machine. This hidden treasure offers her the ability to go back to her all-time favorite day over and over again: her first date with the man of her dreams. As incredible as their meet cute may be, the film explores exactly what happens when you go too far messing with time — and we sat down with the director himself to hear all about balancing both comedy and drama in this not-so-typical time-traveling rom-com.
From Margot Robbie to Christian Bale, see all the stars at the Amsterdam red carpet premiere
No mystery to solve here: Amsterdam's premiere in NYC was a star-studded affair. The likes of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Drake, Andrea Riseborough, writer/director David O. Russell and more stepped out to fete their new film, which follows three friends in the 1930s who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Click through to see the candid snaps ahead of the film's release in theaters Oct. 7.
Comments / 0