Las Vegas, NV

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information

Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3

Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Cris Cyborg keeping future combat sports plans quiet, but UFC return out of question: 'That chapter is closed'

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has no plans to return to the promotion unless it changes how it does business. Cyborg, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champ, is on the verge of making her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25. The bout will be the second combat sports contest for Cyborg in 2022, following her unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 to defend her aforementioned title. It’s something Cyborg has wanted to do for many years, and announced her intentions during the post-fight press conference after defeating Blencowe in April.
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC

Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
Paulo Costa Recalls Desk Job Pre-MMA

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently recalled his time working as an IT consultant prior to a full transition to mixed martial arts. Nowadays, Costa has gained a reputation as a brutal knockout artist who’s cemented a place towards the top of the 185-pound division on MMA’s biggest stage. To accomplish that, the Brazilian went 13-0, including a perfect five-fight start to his career inside the Octagon.
