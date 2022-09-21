Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has no plans to return to the promotion unless it changes how it does business. Cyborg, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champ, is on the verge of making her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25. The bout will be the second combat sports contest for Cyborg in 2022, following her unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 to defend her aforementioned title. It’s something Cyborg has wanted to do for many years, and announced her intentions during the post-fight press conference after defeating Blencowe in April.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO