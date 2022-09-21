Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
UFC 279 'Thrill and Agony': Nate Diaz celebrates with Tommy Lee after victorious UFC sendoff
Watch a preview for the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” which goes behind the scenes of UFC 279. Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) fought out his UFC contract in the main event of the pay-per-view event by tapping former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information
Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury
Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cris Cyborg keeping future combat sports plans quiet, but UFC return out of question: 'That chapter is closed'
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has no plans to return to the promotion unless it changes how it does business. Cyborg, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champ, is on the verge of making her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil at Fight Music Show 2 on Sept. 25. The bout will be the second combat sports contest for Cyborg in 2022, following her unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 to defend her aforementioned title. It’s something Cyborg has wanted to do for many years, and announced her intentions during the post-fight press conference after defeating Blencowe in April.
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira, Glover Teixeira trade punches in wild sparring session
Fighters often talk about the wild sparring sessions in the gym that help prepare them for wars in the cage. That’s exactly what Alex Pereira appears to be doing as he gets ready to clash with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. As he anxiously awaits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa Recalls Desk Job Pre-MMA
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently recalled his time working as an IT consultant prior to a full transition to mixed martial arts. Nowadays, Costa has gained a reputation as a brutal knockout artist who’s cemented a place towards the top of the 185-pound division on MMA’s biggest stage. To accomplish that, the Brazilian went 13-0, including a perfect five-fight start to his career inside the Octagon.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol is a Really Good Challenge - I Will Get That Belt!
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is gearing up for the biggest fight of his pro career. The former WBO super middleweight champion will attempt to become a two-division beltholder on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. In what is a mandatory fight, Ramirez will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
Comments / 0