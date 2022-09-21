Read full article on original website
Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in western Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after one person was killed in a double stabbing in a western Colorado Springs neighborhood. Around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive, near Woodman west of I-25, to a report of a stabbing.
Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime
WATCH: Authorities investigating fake school shooting calls, public responds
Gary Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company talks to KKTV. This is a raw interview from July of 2022.
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens is going through the court process. On Wednesday, a judge announced the case against Joshua Johnson will go to trial with an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 15....
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For months, KKTV 11 News has been hearing from people who tried to do business with a Colorado Springs man named Gary Gardner and had a horrible experience. Some people who have reached out claim Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company, was hired to...
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death is a suspected suicide. The person was...
Gary Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company talks to KKTV. This is a raw interview from July of 2022.
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Platte Avenue on a disturbance between two men who reportedly knew each other. The area is between Nevada and Tejon near Acacia Park. Officers found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound.
CO Springs man guilty for drug trafficking and weapon possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Zachary Lawhead, a 35-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine. According...
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
