After finally entering the win column last week in a victory over Cal the Notre Dame Fighting Irish now face the North Carolina Tar Heels in a pivotal road matchup. The Irish will try and notch their first road victory of 2022 against a school they’ve defeated in 20 of their 22 previous matchups. In last season’s 44-34 victory at Notre Dame, the two schools combined for close to 1,100 yards of offense.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO