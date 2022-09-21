Read full article on original website
Robert Simonson
2d ago
What a joke! Just redistributing money to the usual people and nothing will be solved.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Retired judge offers her vision for Hennepin County Attorney
Martha Holton Dimick served eight years on the bench as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District after being appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2012. Now in her first year of retirement, Dimick hopes to use her freedom off the bench to continue pushing for reforms in the judicial system.
University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College gets anonymous $10 million gift
MINNEAPOLIS — An anonymous donor gave the University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College (DFC) a $10-million gift, the school announced Thursday. The Dougherty Family College is a two-year associate degree program on the Minneapolis campus. The school is designed to transition students to a four-year college. "The donor...
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Dispute between Feeding Our Future and Minneapolis site alleges a system of kickbacks, inflated meals
Tears welled in Hanna Marekegn's eyes as she said her catering business had crumbled financially because she refused to give a $150,000 kickback to Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit that she said demanded the money in return for facilitating federal reimbursements for feeding needy children. "I got terminated because I...
30 years later: MFD's first all female crew is honored
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirty years ago this month, four women did something that had never been done before. They were the first all-female crew in the history of the Minneapolis Fire Department. All these years later, they got together again to share the highs, and lows, of such a distinction.
Youth tech hub coming to George Floyd Square area
MINNEAPOLIS — By the end of next month, several empty rooms within Sabathani Community Center will transform into a "community tech hub" for young people 12-24 years old. The initiative comes from Smart North, a nonprofit Tayo Daniel cofounded. Daniel grew up blocks away from the south Minneapolis landmark that is Sabathani. Today, the area is also known for George Floyd Square.
Frey, other mayors endorse Holton Dimick
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several suburban mayors Wednesday appeared in front of the Hennepin County Government Center to show their support for former Hennepin County judge Martha Holton Dimick, in the race for Hennepin County Attorney. “We’re here to say Martha Holton Dimick is the best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
PrairieCare Begins Large Expansion in Brooklyn Park
PrairieCare held a groundbreaking to expand its hospital in northern Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. The health system, which offers psychiatric services for all ages, is adding 30 inpatient beds for youth in Brooklyn Park. Local dignitaries and mental health professionals gathered Tuesday to celebrate the expansion along Highway 610 in...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
redlakenationnews.com
Avivo Village offers tiny homes for 100 homeless people in North Loop warehouse
A nondescript warehouse in Minneapolis' North Loop is home to Avivo Village, pop. 100, a shelter like no other. It's thought to be the country's first indoor, tiny-home community offering secure, private 70-square-foot bedrooms and on-site services to people who previously lived outdoors. The boxy homes, which look almost like...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Police Hire Bloomington Firm to Help Solve Criminal Cases
The Golden Valley Police Department is bringing in additional resources to help solve crimes. Police Chief Virgil Green states that the department is currently down nine officers. However, the city is budgeted for 31. In August, the city council approved hiring Belcom Incorporated to assist the investigation division with active...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
FOX 21 Online
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting
SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed
MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
BET
Black Male Teachers Receive $100,000 In Student Loan Debt Assistance Through New Diversity Initiative
Originally, Christian Reyes set out to pursue a law enforcement career because he wanted to make a positive impact on the tumultuous relations between communities of color and the police. “I quickly realized the law enforcement field did not align with my values,” Reyes, who is of Black and Mexican...
minneapolisfed.org
The Impact of Limiting Applicant Information on Rental Housing Discrimination
The Impact of Limiting Applicant Information on Rental Housing Discrimination. Policies that reduce information on applicants (e.g., limiting criminal history) have mixed results in the labor market. However, little is known about their impact in the housing market. We submitted fictitious email inquiries to publicly advertised rentals using names manipulated on perceived race and ethnicity before and after a policy that restricted the use of background checks, eviction history, income minimums, and credit history in rental housing applications in Minneapolis. After the policy was implemented, discrimination against African American and Somali American men increased. Triple difference analysis shows that discrimination increased in Minneapolis relative to St. Paul after the policy.
No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 6