Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen. “Having absolutely no control over what you’re wearing is a big one that really fucking annoyed me for years,” Theron said. “Having some guy make you have a fitting almost in front of them—stuff like that, it’s really...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO